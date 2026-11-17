Why Keisha Lance Bottoms went to Ebenezer after her historic win

Days after making history as the first Black woman elected governor in American history, Keisha Lance Bottoms visited Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church. The visit highlights the church's enduring role in Black history, faith and political activism. In this discussion, the AJC's Najja Parker and UATL senior editor Ernie Suggs explore how Ebenezer shaped the civil rights movement, influenced leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Raphael Warnock, and why the Black church remains a powerful force in public life today. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full episode. Video by Najja Parker, Ernie Suggs, Miasarah Lai, Miguel Martinez | Ace McColl, Austin Andries, Javier Loarte, Stephen Mucci, Arvin Temkar for the AJC; Sources: AJC | Getty Images | Library of Congress | New York Public Library | LBJ Library | EbenezerATL / YouTube | keishabottoms / Instagram

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