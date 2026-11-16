Teddy Swims reveals his pre-show tattoo tradition backstage in Atlanta

Before taking the stage in Atlanta for his first arena tour, Teddy Swims let AJC reporter DeAsia Paige get a behind-the-scenes look at one of his pre-show traditions. The Atlanta-born singer talks about bringing a piece of home with him on tour, the city's influence on his music and the experiences shaping this chapter of his career. Video by: DeAsia Paige, Keith Lovely Jr., Hyosub Shin, Matt Kempner | Ace McColl, Akili-Casundria Ramsess, Estela Muñoz for the AJC; Sources: AJC | Teddy Swims

2:13