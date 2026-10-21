Concert Review Teddy Swims doubles down on his Atlanta pride during first arena tour The Conyers native stopped at State Farm Arena for his The Ugly Tour, speaking exclusively with the AJC backstage. Share October 20, 2026 - Atlanta GA -Georgia native and multimal Grammy winner Teddy Swims performs at the Atlanta State Farm Arena Tuesday, October 20, 2026 as a part of his The UGLY national tour.. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/For the AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 36 minutes ago

Teddy Swims’ love for Atlanta is unmatched. “I think it’s time that people know Atlanta is still No. 1 in the world when it comes to music,” the Conyers singer exclusively told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution backstage before his concert Tuesday night at State Farm Arena. That assertion guided Swims’ show, in the music, in his words, on the stage, and in the crowd. A true homecoming, indeed. Atlanta music ruled the pre-show setlist. A janitor on stage wooed the crowd with his zany dance moves to TLC’s “No Scrubs,” Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean,” and Ludacris’ “Move B----”. By 9 p.m., Killer Mike, in a video, further praised Atlanta’s rich musical history.

“Georgia has given the world legends,” the Atlanta rapper said. Swims greets his enthusiastic audience as he steps out onto his elaborate multi-tiered Atlanta-inspired cityscape stage at State Farm Arena, Atlanta. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC) Throughout Tuesday’s roughly two-hour concert, Swims made the case for why he should be added to that list. With raspy, alluring vocals and feel-good songs with catchy hooks that transcend genres, the 34-year-old cemented himself as the next big star carrying the future of Georgia music while not forgetting its past. Related Story Teddy Swims had the biggest song on U.S. radio in 2024, new report says Swims, wearing a brown fur coat, opened the show at 9:10 p.m. with the electrifying hit “The Door.” For the soulful jam fan-favorite “911,” he walked across the stage as his bluesy voice echoed Otis Redding’s, another nod to his admiration for Georgia music.

The show’s set design doubled down on that love. The main stage featured a building designed as an homage to Atlanta venue the Masquerade, a place Swims frequently performed at while coming up. Signage of Hotel Clermont and MARTA was scattered across the stage. Those looking closely might have spotted the graffiti signature of Atlanta artist FRKO. Later in the show, a massive laughing skull appeared center stage, paying tribute to popular Little Five Points and Midtown eatery the Vortex.

Through it all, Atlanta’s starry skyline permeated the background. “I just wanted to connect with the roots of myself,” Swims told the AJC moments before the show. “I think not a lot of people really knew that I was from here like that or maybe I hadn’t been as loud about Georgia as I should have been in my coming up.” Hotel Clermont signage is visible on Teddy Swims' Atlanta-inspired cityscape stage. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC) Swims’ vocal dexterity shined on “Gone, Gone, Gone” and “Perfect Man,” the latter a song from his upcoming album “Ugly,” out in January (the album’s other single “Mr. Know It All” is currently climbing the charts). He played unreleased songs from the project, like “Cut Me Loose,” a groovy track reminiscent of 80’s funk.

The Grammy nominee shared that the new album reflects his self-sabotaging tendencies that often cloud his mind, even as his fame continues to rise. “I think it’s a reminder to not talk about myself so negatively and speak to myself kindly and look at myself in the mirror and tell myself that you’re beautiful and not like a fat, ugly loser, which I’m guilty of still to this day sometimes,” he admitted backstage with the AJC while getting a new tattoo (a panda on his upper right thigh). Throughout his set, Swims paid homage to the genres that inspired his artistry by covering the hit songs that shaped them. The crowd rose to their feet for his rendition of rock staple “Jump” by Van Halen. They swayed with friends and partners from their seats for Swims’ version of Shania Twain’s country-pop ballad “You’re Still the One.” Swims’ show also had its funny moments, like T-Pain and Killer Mike joining him on stage to shoot hot dogs from a cannon into the crowd. Yes, it was as bizarre as it sounds. And yes, the hot dogs were edible. But it was entertaining, nonetheless. October 20, 2026 - Atlanta GA -Teddy Swims opens his set with hit songs, The Door, Hammer to the Heart and Are You Even Real, at the Atlanta State Farm Arena Tuesday, October 20, 2026 as a part of his The UGLY national tour.. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/For the AJC) At 11 p.m., Swims ended the show with “Lose Control,” the breakout hit that made him a huge star. Despite the massive success, including more Billboard hits, a Coachella performance, Grammy nominations and now an arena tour, Swims is adamant about taking Atlanta wherever he goes.