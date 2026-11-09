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How secret worship helped build the Black church

Long before the Black church became a cornerstone of community and political organizing, enslaved Black Americans gathered in secret to worship outside the control of slaveholders. These hidden gatherings, known as "hush harbors" or invisible churches, offered spiritual refuge, community and, in some cases, spaces to organize resistance. UATL senior editor Ernie Suggs explain how these early worship services helped lay the foundation for the Black church as it exists today. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full episode. Video by Najja Parker | Austin Andries, Colbie Inez for the AJC; Sources: AJC | Getty Images | Library of Congress

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Inside the changing politics of the Black church

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