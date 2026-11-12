Colleges are teaching students how to use AI. But are they still learning?

As AI use spreads across college campuses, professors and students are wrestling with a question that could reshape higher education: when does using AI become cheating? Some Georgia colleges are teaching students how to use the technology responsibly, while others are rethinking everything from homework to exams. As educators struggle to balance innovation with learning, many say the real challenge isn't just preventing cheating. It's making sure students are still learning to think for themselves. AJC reporter Jason Armesto visited Agnes Scott College and Georgia Tech to see how classrooms are adapting to the AI era. Video by Jason Armesto, Ellen Rolfes, Miasarah Lai, Jessi Esparza | Javier Loarte, Andrew Paul for the AJC; Sources: University of Georgia

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