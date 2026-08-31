Georgia farm owner wants justice after pet donkey killed by police

A donkey named HeeHaw, which belonged to Elsberry Riding and Farm in Rockmart, was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday. (GoFundMe)

The incident went viral with people online demanding ‘Justice for HeeHaw’ and more than $80,000 raised.

The incident went viral with people online demanding ‘Justice for HeeHaw’ and more than $80,000 raised.

A beloved petting zoo donkey named HeeHaw, who his owner says was bottle-fed and counted as a member of the family, was killed by police at Elsberry Riding and Farm in Rockmart on Sunday.

Cedartown Police Department officers were aiding Polk County in a search for a missing child around 12:45 a.m. when an officer “shot and killed a donkey,” police said in a news release. The missing child was found at a church near the pasture after the incident, police said.

The donkey’s owner, Hannah Israel, posted to the farm’s social media page that police “claimed he ran up to them braying and they thought they were in danger.”