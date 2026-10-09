Why it's called a Canadian tuxedo
Why is a denim-on-denim outfit called a Canadian tuxedo? The story goes back to 1951, when Bing Crosby was reportedly turned away from a hotel in Vancouver because he was wearing denim. After hearing about it, Levi's made Crosby a custom denim tuxedo, helping turn an embarrassing moment into one of fashion's most famous nicknames. More than 70 years later, the Canadian tuxedo remains one of denim's most recognizable looks. Watch the full denim episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Subscribe to discover how the South lost one of its most iconic industries, how Georgia helped launch Japan's denim boom and whether American-made denim can make a comeback. Video by Fraser Jones, Jordan Pettiford, Javier Loarte, Arsh Harjani / AJC, Sources: AJC | Getty Images | Levi's
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