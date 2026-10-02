New name unveiled for Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery after merger approval

The Warner Bros. water tower at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., is shown on Dec. 5, 2025. The studios' merger with Paramount will close on Oct. 6. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The merger is expected to close Oct. 6, creating one of the largest entertainment companies in the world.

The merger is expected to close Oct. 6, creating one of the largest entertainment companies in the world.

At long last, the soon-to-merge Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery has a name: Skydance.

The combined entity’s CEO David Ellison, who has shepherded the deal throughout this year, announced the new name on a freshly created X account on Friday. The name was chosen to give the combined entity, which will include Atlanta-based CNN, TNT and TBS among its properties, “an identity of its own.”

The name didn’t come out of the ether. Skydance is the name of the production company Ellison founded in 2006, which merged with Paramount in August 2025 to form Paramount Skydance.

The merger is expected to close Oct. 6, creating one of the largest entertainment companies in the world and bringing an end to a deal that has rankled power players in the entertainment industry since it was initially announced in February.