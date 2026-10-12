Where Georgia governor candidates stand on abortion
Where do Georgia's candidates for governor stand on abortion? Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson have starkly different views on Georgia's abortion law, one of the most debated issues facing voters in the 2026 election. Bottoms supports repealing Georgia's abortion restrictions, commonly known as the "heartbeat law," which bans most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy. Bottoms says she would work to restore abortion access protections that existed under Roe v. Wade. Jackson supports Georgia's current abortion law, including its exceptions for rape, incest and cases where the life of the mother is at risk. For their complete positions and more in-depth analysis on abortion and reproductive rights, follow our "Where They Stand" series on AJC.com as we break down the candidates' views on the issues that matter most to Georgia voters. Sources: AJC | Aljazeera | Riley Bunch / AJC
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