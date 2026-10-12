Politics Early voting for the midterms to begin in Georgia The early voting period begins Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30. Share Add AJC on Google A voter picks up her sticker after casting a ballot at Friendship Community Church in South Fulton in May. Over the course of three weeks, Georgia’s 8.2 million voters will have many opportunities to cast ballots. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Caleb Groves 35 minutes ago

Georgia kicks off early voting Tuesday, when the lion’s share of votes for the Nov. 3 midterm elections are likely to be cast. Voters will choose candidates for nearly every statewide office, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent and the commissioners of agriculture, insurance and labor. One of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats will also be on the ballot. Over the course of three weeks, the state’s 8.2 million voters will have many opportunities to cast ballots. Early voting is open during weekdays and at least two Saturdays from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30. Some counties open voting sites on Sundays.

Related Story Know before you go with the AJC’s 2026 Georgia Voter Guide It could be the last major election in which touchscreens are used as the primary voting method for in-person voters. A panel of lawmakers is eyeing a potential shift to hand-marked ballots printed on demand by 2028. Few jurisdictions across the country deploy touchscreen voting equipment as widely as Georgia. For more than two decades, Georgia voters have used touchscreen machines to select their candidates. Voters can cast in-person ballots at any early voting site in their county. But they must vote at their designated polling location on Election Day. Related Story Trump eyes return to Georgia ahead of November midterms Voters should also bring their Georgia driver’s license, passport or a voter ID card with them to the polls.

Voters who’d prefer to vote by mail can cast an absentee ballot. Those can be delivered by mail, returned to a voter’s county elections office or dropped off at an official ballot drop box.