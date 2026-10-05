Georgia governor's race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on immigration

Where do Georgia's candidates for governor stand on immigration? Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson have sharply different approaches to immigration enforcement, cooperation with federal authorities and how Georgia should handle undocumented immigrants. Bottoms has been critical of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown but says she would support lawful and responsible coordination between local and federal agencies while emphasizing community trust and public safety. Jackson has made immigration enforcement a cornerstone of his campaign, pleading to make Georgia the number one state in the nation for deporting immigrants who commit crimes and supports stronger cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. For their complete positions and more in-depth analysis on immigration policy, follow our "Where They Stand" series on AJC.com as we break down the candidates' views on the issues that matter most to Georgia voters. Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | Getty | Rick Jackson / YouTube | C-SPAN | The Guardian | Riley Bunch / AJC , Sophia Eppley / AJC

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