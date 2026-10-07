Braves face must-win game with season on the line

With a must-win Game 4 looming, there's no room for error. Atlanta's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 leaves the Braves one defeat from elimination, with their pitching depth stretched to the limit. Injuries and a lack of reliable starting options have created this challenge, and it's quickly becoming the defining storyline of the series. Can the Braves keep their season alive and force a winner-take-all Game 5 back in Los Angeles? The winner of the NLDS will advance to the National League Championship Series.

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