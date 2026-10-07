Braves face must-win game with season on the line
With a must-win Game 4 looming, there's no room for error. Atlanta's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 leaves the Braves one defeat from elimination, with their pitching depth stretched to the limit. Injuries and a lack of reliable starting options have created this challenge, and it's quickly becoming the defining storyline of the series. Can the Braves keep their season alive and force a winner-take-all Game 5 back in Los Angeles? The winner of the NLDS will advance to the National League Championship Series.
Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses Rick Jackson's absence from Georgia governor debates
Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to questions about debates and public forums in the 2026 Georgia governor's race. Credit: AJC
Georgia governor's race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on immigration
Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | Getty | Rick Jackson / YouTube | C-SPAN | The Guardian | Riley Bunch / AJC , Sophia Eppley / AJC
Why Japanese selvedge denim became a global obsession
Credits: yamadakoji.com | Boon | Getty Images | Levi's | Men's Club | Okayama Denim | Omoto Denim | Popeye | Yomiuri Shimbun | 一宮株式会社工夫庵
Atlanta's best pumpkin spice latte? We put 5 PSLs to the test.
Who has the best pumpkin spice latte in Atlanta? We asked the AJC's food and dining editor Monti Carlo to help settle the debate. Credit: AJC