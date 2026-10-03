Updates from Game 1 of Braves-Dodgers NL Division Series matchup

New series, new beginnings, new questions.
The Braves have a tall task in the National League Division Series, facing the Dodgers, who are looking for their third consecutive World Series title.
It’s a matchup of rest versus rust, as the Dodgers had a first-round bye and the Braves worked through a three-game series win against the Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series.
The pressure is on the Dodgers, and if the Braves can steal a game in Los Angeles, things could get interesting.
Get caught up with some pregame reading:
Braves at Dodgers, Game 1
- First pitch: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- TV: Fox
- Starting pitchers: TBD (Braves); LHP Tarik Skubal (Dodgers)
- Broadcast team: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal
Series schedule (best-of-five):
- Game 2: Sunday at Dodger Stadium, 8 p.m.
- Game 3: Tuesday at Truist Park, 6 p.m.
- Game 4*: Wednesday at Truist Park, 6 p.m.
- Game 5*: Friday at Dodger Stadium, 8 p.m.
* if necessary