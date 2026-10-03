Live UpdatesOctober 3, 2026, 5:15 PM

Updates from Game 1 of Braves-Dodgers NL Division Series matchup

Los Angeles is looking for its third straight World Series title.

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Fans celebrate after the Braves defeat the Phillies during Game 3 to win their National League Wild Card Series on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. Next up, the Braves will take on the Dodgers in a best-of-five series. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Fans celebrate after the Braves defeat the Phillies during Game 3 to win their National League Wild Card Series on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. Next up, the Braves will take on the Dodgers in a best-of-five series. (Jason Getz/AJC)

New series, new beginnings, new questions.

The Braves have a tall task in the National League Division Series, facing the Dodgers, who are looking for their third consecutive World Series title.

It’s a matchup of rest versus rust, as the Dodgers had a first-round bye and the Braves worked through a three-game series win against the Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series.

The pressure is on the Dodgers, and if the Braves can steal a game in Los Angeles, things could get interesting.

Get caught up with some pregame reading:

Braves at Dodgers, Game 1

  • First pitch: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • TV: Fox
  • Starting pitchers: TBD (Braves); LHP Tarik Skubal (Dodgers)
  • Broadcast team: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal

Series schedule (best-of-five):

  • Game 2: Sunday at Dodger Stadium, 8 p.m.
  • Game 3: Tuesday at Truist Park, 6 p.m.
  • Game 4*: Wednesday at Truist Park, 6 p.m.
  • Game 5*: Friday at Dodger Stadium, 8 p.m.

* if necessary

Chad Bishop
31 minutes ago
Chad Bishop

Dylan Dodd to start

Braves left-handed reliever Dylan Dodd will start on the mound for the Braves on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Dodd (4-1, 2.54) has made seven career starts out of his 84 career appearances. The 28-year-old allowed a run in ⅔ of an inning Thursday in what was his only career postseason appearance.

In 2023, Dodd was a starter for the Braves and went 2-2 with a 7.60 ERA.

Chad Bishop
39 minutes ago
Chad Bishop

NLDS roster has been set

Lane Thomas, JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver have been added to the Braves' NLDS roster. Dominic Smith, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and Luke Williams have been taken off.

26-man roster:

Pitchers (13): LH Dylan Dodd; RH Didier Fuentes; RH Grant Holmes; RH Raisel Iglesias; LH Ray Kerr; LH Dylan Lee; RH Tyler Mahle; RH Víctor Mederos; RH JR Ritchie; LH Chris Sale; RH AJ Smith-Shawver; RH Robert Suarez; LH Brent Suter

Catchers (2): Drake Baldwin; Sean Murphy

Infielders (5): Ozzie Albies; Ha-Seong Kim; Matt Olson; Austin Riley; Rowdy Tellez

Outfielders (6): Ronald Acuña Jr.; Mauricio Dubón; Michael Harris II; Brewer Hicklen; Lane Thomas; Mike Yastrzemski

AJC
2 hours ago
Rod Beard

Braves in La-la Land

The road to the National League Championship Series goes through Los Angeles, and if the Braves are going to get back to greatness, they’ll have to dethrone the Dodgers, who have won the last two World Series. 

It’s a quick turnaround for the Braves, who finished the NL Wild Card Series on Thursday night, and the trip out west rarely is easy. 

Yes, the Braves have handled the Dodgers pretty well this season, and yes, Los Angeles won’t have Shohei Ohtani on the mound, but they have plenty of other options to try to quiet the Braves’ bats. 

There's always a chance the Braves can pull the upset, but it’ll be an uphill climb — with the Dodgers’ pitching staff and the back-and-forth to Los Angeles — if the series goes to a deciding fifth game. 