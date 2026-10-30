Bert Weiss left radio at the top. Here's why he walked away.
A year after ending his long-running Q100 morning show, radio host Bert Weiss says leaving "The Bert Show" was "the most authentic" decision of his career. In this interview clip with AJC entertainment reporter Rodney Ho, Weiss explains why he walked away at the height of his success, why podcasts give creators more freedom and why he believes radio faces an uncertain future.
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