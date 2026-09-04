The data-sharing surveillance network behind Flock Safety
What happens when thousands of surveillance cameras and license plate readers are connected into a single nationwide network? Flock Safety gives police departments access not only to local camera data, but also to information shared across cities, counties and, in some cases, state lines. Supporters say that helps solve crimes faster, while critics question how data is shared and who ultimately controls it. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | DeFlock
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Let Me Put U On: How swimming became my mental reset
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Should cities tell you where their surveillance cameras are?
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Police keep misusing license plate readers. Flock Safety is using AI to catch it.
Flock Safety says its AI-powered Audit Assistance Tool can help police departments identify unusual searches. Credits: AJC|Flock Safety|WSB|NYU School of Law