The data-sharing surveillance network behind Flock Safety

What happens when thousands of surveillance cameras and license plate readers are connected into a single nationwide network? Flock Safety gives police departments access not only to local camera data, but also to information shared across cities, counties and, in some cases, state lines. Supporters say that helps solve crimes faster, while critics question how data is shared and who ultimately controls it. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | DeFlock

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