Keisha Lance Bottoms says Rick Jackson's attack ads prompted confrontation

After her viral confrontation with Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance Bottoms sat down with AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein on the "Politically Georgia" podcast to share her side of the story. The Democratic nominee for governor says Jackson's attacks involving her husband are based on a misleading version of events surrounding a 2018 Super Bowl trip. Here's why she says she confronted her Republican rival and asked him to keep her family out of the campaign. Credit: Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia Governor

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