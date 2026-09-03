Keisha Lance Bottoms says Rick Jackson's attack ads prompted confrontation
After her viral confrontation with Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance Bottoms sat down with AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein on the "Politically Georgia" podcast to share her side of the story. The Democratic nominee for governor says Jackson's attacks involving her husband are based on a misleading version of events surrounding a 2018 Super Bowl trip. Here's why she says she confronted her Republican rival and asked him to keep her family out of the campaign. Credit: Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia Governor
Should cities tell you where their surveillance cameras are?
Atlanta has more surveillance cameras per person than any U.S. city, but officials won't reveal where they are. Should they? Credits: AJC | Getty Images
Police keep misusing license plate readers. Flock Safety is using AI to catch it.
Flock Safety says its AI-powered Audit Assistance Tool can help police departments identify unusual searches. Credits: AJC|Flock Safety|WSB|NYU School of Law
What makes a restaurant one of Atlanta’s 50 best?
How does the AJC choose Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants? Here’s a look at the four pillars behind our rigorous evaluation process.
New York has more cameras. So why is Atlanta more surveilled?
Atlanta has been called the most surveilled city in America. How does it stack up with New York and D.C.? Credits: AJC | Getty | Benn Jordan/YT | Comparitech