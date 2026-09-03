Who has the best fried chicken? We put 4 favorites to the test
We set out to answer a finger-licking question: Who makes the best fried chicken in Atlanta? Staffers sampled four contenders, evaluating each for its crunch, juiciness and seasoning. Credits: AJC
Let Me Put U On: How swimming became my mental reset
For AJC reporter DeAsia Paige, swimming is more than exercise. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr./AJC | Natrice Miller/AJC | DeAsia Paige/AJC
Should cities tell you where their surveillance cameras are?
Atlanta has more surveillance cameras per person than any U.S. city, but officials won't reveal where they are. Should they? Credits: AJC | Getty Images
Police keep misusing license plate readers. Flock Safety is using AI to catch it.
Flock Safety says its AI-powered Audit Assistance Tool can help police departments identify unusual searches. Credits: AJC|Flock Safety|WSB|NYU School of Law
What makes a restaurant one of Atlanta’s 50 best?
How does the AJC choose Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants? Here’s a look at the four pillars behind our rigorous evaluation process.