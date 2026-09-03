Who has the best fried chicken? We put 4 favorites to the test

We set out to answer a finger-licking question: Who makes the best fried chicken in Atlanta? Staffers sampled four contenders, evaluating each for its crunch, juiciness and seasoning. Credits: AJC

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AJC | 48 minutes ago

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Who has the best fried chicken? We put 4 favorites to the test

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