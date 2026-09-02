Keisha Lance Bottoms proposes grocery tax relief for Georgia families

What would Keisha Lance Bottoms do to lower grocery costs in Georgia? In this clip from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor tells AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein about her proposal to let local governments temporarily or permanently suspend grocery sales taxes. She says the plan could provide cost-of-living relief for Georgia families while preserving local control. Credits: AJC

1:28