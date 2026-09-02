Keisha Lance Bottoms proposes grocery tax relief for Georgia families
What would Keisha Lance Bottoms do to lower grocery costs in Georgia? In this clip from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor tells AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein about her proposal to let local governments temporarily or permanently suspend grocery sales taxes. She says the plan could provide cost-of-living relief for Georgia families while preserving local control. Credits: AJC
Police keep misusing license plate readers. Flock Safety is using AI to catch it.
Flock Safety says its AI-powered Audit Assistance Tool can help police departments identify unusual searches. Credits: AJC|Flock Safety|WSB|NYU School of Law
What makes a restaurant one of Atlanta’s 50 best?
How does the AJC choose Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants? Here’s a look at the four pillars behind our rigorous evaluation process.
New York has more cameras. So why is Atlanta more surveilled?
Atlanta has been called the most surveilled city in America. How does it stack up with New York and D.C.? Credits: AJC | Getty | Benn Jordan/YT | Comparitech
Student loan defaults are soaring. Georgia has one of the nation's highest rates.
Georgia has one of the highest student loan default rates in the country. Credits: AJC|Getty|AP|White House|NJ Spotlight News|CNBC|CBS TX|Jason Armesto/AJC