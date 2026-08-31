Police keep misusing license plate readers. Flock Safety is using AI to catch it.

Police misuse of license plate reader data keeps making headlines in Georgia. Flock Safety says its AI-powered Audit Assistance Tool can help departments identify unusual searches and hold officers accountable when policies are violated. The company plans to make the tool mandatory for law enforcement customers. As more cases come to light, questions remain about accountability, oversight and the role of surveillance technology. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | Flock Safety | WSB-TV | New York University School of Law

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