Ask Atlanta: Are Georgia's data centers worth the cost?
Georgia has been experiencing a massive data center boom, driven in part by the rapid rise of AI. But are the jobs, investment and technology worth the added strain on power grids, water supplies and local communities? We hit the streets of Atlanta to hear how people feel about one of the state's fastest-growing industries. Credits: AJC | Getty Images
What makes a restaurant one of Atlanta’s 50 best?
How does the AJC choose Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants? Here’s a look at the four pillars behind our rigorous evaluation process.
New York has more cameras. So why is Atlanta more surveilled?
Atlanta has been called the most surveilled city in America. How does it stack up with New York and D.C.? Credits: AJC | Getty | Benn Jordan/YT | Comparitech
Student loan defaults are soaring. Georgia has one of the nation's highest rates.
Georgia has one of the highest student loan default rates in the country. Credits: AJC|Getty|AP|White House|NJ Spotlight News|CNBC|CBS TX|Jason Armesto/AJC
Keisha Lance Bottoms opens up about the adoption journey that shaped her family
Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms opened up about her family’s adoption journey. Credits: Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia Governor | RickJackson.com