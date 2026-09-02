Should cities tell you where their surveillance cameras are?
Atlanta has more surveillance cameras per person than anywhere else in the country but the city won't tell you exactly where those cameras are located. Meanwhile, cities like Lexington, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C., make surveillance camera locations publicly available. So why do cities take such different approaches? Should the public know where surveillance cameras are located, or does keeping them secret help police catch habitual offenders? Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | Getty Images
Student loan defaults are soaring. Georgia has one of the nation's highest rates.
Georgia has one of the highest student loan default rates in the country. Credits: AJC|Getty|AP|White House|NJ Spotlight News|CNBC|CBS TX|Jason Armesto/AJC
Keisha Lance Bottoms opens up about the adoption journey that shaped her family
Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms opened up about her family’s adoption journey. Credits: Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia Governor | RickJackson.com
Let Me Put U On: Atlanta’s Black-owned coffee shop puts culture in every cup
The AJC's Najja Parker takes us to the West End shop putting Black culture at the center of the specialty coffee experience. Credits: Getty|Portait Coffee
Does Flock Safety have a transparency problem?
Does Flock Safety have a transparency problem? Credits: AJC | Fight for the Future