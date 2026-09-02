Should cities tell you where their surveillance cameras are?

Atlanta has more surveillance cameras per person than anywhere else in the country but the city won't tell you exactly where those cameras are located. Meanwhile, cities like Lexington, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C., make surveillance camera locations publicly available. So why do cities take such different approaches? Should the public know where surveillance cameras are located, or does keeping them secret help police catch habitual offenders? Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | Getty Images

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