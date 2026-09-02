Politics AJC Interview: From grocery taxes to Trump, Bottoms sketches her agenda The Democratic nominee for governor detailed new proposals and warned that one debate with Rick Jackson isn’t enough. Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a portrait outside The Atlanta Journal-Constitution offices on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 1 hour ago Share

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms unveiled a proposal Wednesday that would let Georgia cities and counties suspend sales taxes on groceries, putting affordability at the center of her campaign for governor. In an interview with the “Politically Georgia” podcast, the Democratic nominee said she would seek legislation empowering local governments to offer grocery-tax holidays or eliminate the levy altogether. “This will directly impact grocery costs,” she said. “But we are being very thoughtful about making sure we give our localities the option, because we understand it’s a part of their tax base, and we want to make sure we are doing it in a responsible way.”

Healthcare executive Rick Jackson, the GOP nominee, recently detailed his plan to suspend Georgia’s gas tax during sharp price spikes, eliminate state taxes on residential electricity and natural gas, and end state income taxes on tips. For the first time, Bottoms called for statewide safeguards governing the use of license-plate readers amid nationwide backlash against Flock Safety — the Atlanta-based company that dominates the market — and reports that law enforcement officers have misused the technology for personal purposes. “People are deeply concerned about their right to privacy,” she said. “Whatever guardrails we need to put around to make sure that these cameras are being used for purely law enforcement purposes and not personal purposes, we need to take a look at that.” Turning to another contentious technology debate, Bottoms defended her plan to pause construction of new data centers, a proposal that Gov. Brian Kemp has called “insane.” She said Georgia should assess their economic and environmental consequences as well as the return taxpayers are receiving.

Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson speaks during a campaign rally last month in Buford. (Natrice Miller for The AJC) That’s in contrast to Jackson’s plan, which would give local governments veto power over the projects and require data center owners to pay the full cost of water, power and other infrastructure.

While local governments would lose some autonomy under her approach, Bottoms said the impact of a data center can extend far beyond the jurisdiction that approves it. “A data center being built in Fulton County can very easily impact people in DeKalb County or in Cobb County or any other neighboring county,” she said. “There’s an environmental impact that’s not going to be limited to a city or county that makes the decision.” ‘I keep hope alive’ Data centers would be only one of the thorny divides Bottoms would have to navigate as governor. She also sketched out how she would work across the aisle during the waning years of a second Trump administration and with a Legislature likely to remain under Republican control. “I’ll work with anybody who wants to do right by the people of Georgia,” she said, pointing to a fruitful relationship with the late Republican House Speaker David Ralston even as she and Kemp were locked in titanic political struggles.

“I keep hope alive when it comes to Trump,” she said. “Maybe one day he’ll have some sensibilities that work on behalf of the people across the state. And if that’s the case, we’ll see.” Her vow to find common ground would be tested at the state Capitol, where her grocery tax proposal could need significant Republican support. State law already exempts groceries from the state sales tax, but cities and counties must continue collecting their local levies. Bottoms’ plan would give those governments the option to suspend or eliminate the tax. Republican leaders have sought instead to push them to reduce property taxes, their primary source of revenue. One step she pledged to take immediately was signing an executive order directing state agencies to begin preparing to expand Georgia’s Medicaid program, setting the stage for a legislative battle over whether to make more people eligible for government-funded health insurance.

She was also emphatic about the need for additional debates with Jackson. The candidates have agreed to one joint appearance, though both have accepted several other invites. “Absolutely not. It’s not enough,” she said of a single forum, saying voters deserved more time to see the candidates think on their feet. “It’s like going on a date,” she said. “You have a first date, and then you may need two, three, four, five, six more to determine if that person is the one. This is not ‘Married at First Sight.’” ‘He’s targeting my husband’ The two rivals have already had one unscripted encounter outside a downtown Atlanta hotel, where she demanded that he leave her family out of his $87 million TV onslaught. It’s still on her mind. Bottoms said Jackson is airing ads that distort a 2018 episode involving a plane ticket purchased for her husband when she traveled to Minneapolis to accept the ceremonial handoff for Atlanta to host the following year’s Super Bowl.

Bottoms said she reimbursed the city within days of the trip and months before the expense became public. Her office said at the time that she was unaware a city credit card had been used. “I am fair game. Say what you want to say about me. We can battle it out, but leave my family out of this,” said Bottoms. “He’s targeting my husband. It’s disgraceful.” Jackson’s campaign pointed to AJC reporting at the time showing that Bottoms reimbursed the city $1,434.42 for the $2,610 ticket. Her spokesperson said then that Delta had overcharged the city by roughly $1,000 because the couple flew coach on the return trip and that officials were trying to resolve the dispute with the airline. “Her response is to tell voters to not believe what they saw or what news investigators uncovered,” Jackson spokesperson Garrison Douglas said. “That didn’t work for Joe Biden when he interviewed her for Vice President and it’s not going to work for Georgia voters when they reject her this November.” Bottoms said the encounter reinforced her view of Jackson, whose more timid response — he complimented her outfit — contrasted with the aggressive demeanor he projects in campaign messaging.