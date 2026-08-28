What makes a restaurant one of Atlanta’s 50 best?

How did the AJC choose Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants? Our dining critics made nearly 150 anonymous restaurant visits, evaluating each experience based on food, service, value and menu. Here’s a look at the methodology behind the Atlanta 50 and why the list is meant to reflect how Atlanta really eats.

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AJC | 36 minutes ago
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What makes a restaurant one of Atlanta’s 50 best?

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