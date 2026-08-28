What makes a restaurant one of Atlanta’s 50 best?
How did the AJC choose Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants? Our dining critics made nearly 150 anonymous restaurant visits, evaluating each experience based on food, service, value and menu. Here’s a look at the methodology behind the Atlanta 50 and why the list is meant to reflect how Atlanta really eats.
Let Me Put U On: Atlanta’s Black-owned coffee shop puts culture in every cup
The AJC's Najja Parker takes us to the West End shop putting Black culture at the center of the specialty coffee experience. Credits: Getty|Portait Coffee
Does Flock Safety have a transparency problem?
Does Flock Safety have a transparency problem? Credits: AJC | Fight for the Future
Atlanta police body camera video shows response to deadly Beltline stabbing
Body camera footage shows officers responding to a fatal stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline on Aug. 23. Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Residents raised concerns after Flock employees accessed community center cameras
Audit logs showed Flock Safety employees accessing cameras at a community center. Credit: AJC|Benn Jordan/YT|Jason Hunyar/Substack|Flock Safety|City of Dunwoody