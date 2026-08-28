New York has more cameras. So why is Atlanta more surveilled?

Atlanta has been called the most surveilled city in America. How can that be if New York has more CCTV cameras? Or if Washington, D.C. has more cameras packed into the city? The answer depends on whether you're measuring cameras per resident, cameras per square mile or something else entirely. That debate is at the center of our investigation into Atlanta's growing surveillance network and the role Flock Safety plays in it. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Benn Jordan/YouTube | Comparitech

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