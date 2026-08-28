New York has more cameras. So why is Atlanta more surveilled?
Atlanta has been called the most surveilled city in America. How can that be if New York has more CCTV cameras? Or if Washington, D.C. has more cameras packed into the city? The answer depends on whether you're measuring cameras per resident, cameras per square mile or something else entirely. That debate is at the center of our investigation into Atlanta's growing surveillance network and the role Flock Safety plays in it. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Benn Jordan/YouTube | Comparitech
Does Flock Safety have a transparency problem?
Does Flock Safety have a transparency problem? Credits: AJC | Fight for the Future
Atlanta police body camera video shows response to deadly Beltline stabbing
Body camera footage shows officers responding to a fatal stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline on Aug. 23. Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Residents raised concerns after Flock employees accessed community center cameras
Audit logs showed Flock Safety employees accessing cameras at a community center. Credit: AJC|Benn Jordan/YT|Jason Hunyar/Substack|Flock Safety|City of Dunwoody
Why most banana pudding doesn't taste like banana
Most banana pudding doesn't actually taste much like banana. The fix? Build banana flavor into the pudding itself. Presented by Kroger.