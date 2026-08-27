Student loan defaults are soaring. Georgia has one of the nation's highest rates.
Student loan defaults are surging across the U.S., and Georgia has one of the highest rates in the country. Nearly 400,000 Georgians, about 23% of the state's student loan borrowers, have fallen behind on payments, totaling more than $11 billion in debt. Experts say the end of pandemic-era protections and confusion over repayment options have fueled the increase, with another wave of defaults possible as borrowers transition off the SAVE plan. The AJC's education reporter Jason Armesto breaks down what's driving the surge and why it could get worse. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | AP News | White House | NJ Spotlight News | CNBC | CBS Texas | Jason Armesto/AJC
Atlanta police body camera video shows response to deadly Beltline stabbing
Body camera footage shows officers responding to a fatal stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline on Aug. 23. Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Residents raised concerns after Flock employees accessed community center cameras
Audit logs showed Flock Safety employees accessing cameras at a community center. Credit: AJC|Benn Jordan/YT|Jason Hunyar/Substack|Flock Safety|City of Dunwoody
Why most banana pudding doesn't taste like banana
Most banana pudding doesn't actually taste much like banana. The fix? Build banana flavor into the pudding itself. Presented by Kroger.
Researcher accessed Flock cameras that had no passwords
YouTuber and security researcher Benn Jordan says he found dozens of Flock cameras online with no usernames, no passwords and unencrypted footage. Credits: AJC