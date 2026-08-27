Student loan defaults are soaring. Georgia has one of the nation's highest rates.

Student loan defaults are surging across the U.S., and Georgia has one of the highest rates in the country. Nearly 400,000 Georgians, about 23% of the state's student loan borrowers, have fallen behind on payments, totaling more than $11 billion in debt. Experts say the end of pandemic-era protections and confusion over repayment options have fueled the increase, with another wave of defaults possible as borrowers transition off the SAVE plan. The AJC's education reporter Jason Armesto breaks down what's driving the surge and why it could get worse. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | AP News | White House | NJ Spotlight News | CNBC | CBS Texas | Jason Armesto/AJC

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