Can you avoid Flock Safety cameras? We put DeFlock to the test.

What if your GPS could help you avoid surveillance cameras? Privacy advocates behind the DeFlock movement have created a crowdsourced map of automated license plate readers, including thousands of cameras made by Atlanta-based Flock Safety. We tested the DeFlock app to see whether it could route us around surveillance cameras, but avoiding them wasn't nearly as easy as we expected. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | Forbes | Getty Images | DeFlock | NBC News | FlockHopper

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