Can you avoid Flock Safety cameras? We put DeFlock to the test.
What if your GPS could help you avoid surveillance cameras? Privacy advocates behind the DeFlock movement have created a crowdsourced map of automated license plate readers, including thousands of cameras made by Atlanta-based Flock Safety. We tested the DeFlock app to see whether it could route us around surveillance cameras, but avoiding them wasn't nearly as easy as we expected. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | Forbes | Getty Images | DeFlock | NBC News | FlockHopper
Keisha Lance Bottoms proposes grocery tax relief for Georgia families
What would Keisha Lance Bottoms do to lower grocery costs in Georgia? Credits: AJC
Ask Atlanta: Are Georgia's data centers worth the cost?
Are the data center jobs, investment and technology worth the added strain on power grids, water supplies and local communities? Credits: AJC | Getty Images
Let Me Put U On: How swimming became my mental reset
For AJC reporter DeAsia Paige, swimming is more than exercise. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr./AJC | Natrice Miller/AJC | DeAsia Paige/AJC
Should cities tell you where their surveillance cameras are?
Atlanta has more surveillance cameras per person than any U.S. city, but officials won't reveal where they are. Should they? Credits: AJC | Getty Images