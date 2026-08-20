Flock camera resistance is just the beginning. Let’s avoid a ‘1984′ scenario.
As Atlanta wakens to the danger of mass surveillance, the solution isn’t trading one brand of camera for another. It’s regulating the industry.
Information about the automated license plate reader company Flock is shown during a presentation by Kerry McCormack, a representative with Flock, to Dunwoody’s City Council at Dunwoody City Hall in February. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Farrah Hassen – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
Government surveillance isn’t new, but new wide-ranging technologies that can detect our faces and track our movements are making it ubiquitous.
While the tools have changed, the purpose remains the same: to chill independent thought, free speech and dissent, bringing our country closer to the events in George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.”
Millions of Americans are being watched as the U.S. ramps up mass surveillance with help from artificial intelligence, data brokers and partnerships with private tech companies. Tech like Flock cameras has brought the issue into communities across the country.
That includes people in Atlanta — the most heavily surveilled city in the country. And the debate over these cameras in Atlanta, which has drawn significant interest from locals as well as officials, reflects growing concerns nationally.
Error rate, wrongful arrests are alarming
OtherWords columnist Farrah Hassen, J.D., is a writer, policy analyst and educator. (Courtesy)
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, police departments have increasingly deployed automated license plate readers powered by AI to track drivers “without a warrant, probable cause, or even reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing.” And they’re doing this with little to no oversight or regulation.
Flock Safety is one of the largest license plate reader vendors in the U.S. Its solar-powered, teardrop-shaped cameras capture images of all passing vehicles, storing the car’s make, model and other identifying features. Any law enforcement agency with a Flock contract can access the company’s nationwide database without a warrant.
Flock cameras also track people. Its “FreeForm search” feature has allowed police departments to search the database using phrases like “male with tattoos” and “person on skateboard,” according to data reviewed by 404 Media, an online, independent news site focused on technology and internet reporting.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, police departments have increasingly deployed automated license plate readers powered by AI to track drivers “without a warrant, probable cause, or even reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing.” And they’re doing this with little to no oversight or regulation.
Flock Safety is one of the largest license plate reader vendors in the U.S. Its solar-powered, teardrop-shaped cameras capture images of all passing vehicles, storing the car’s make, model and other identifying features. Any law enforcement agency with a Flock contract can access the company’s nationwide database without a warrant.
Flock cameras also track people. Its “FreeForm search” feature has allowed police departments to search the database using phrases like “male with tattoos” and “person on skateboard,” according to data reviewed by 404 Media, an online, independent news site focused on technology and internet reporting.
DeFlock, an open-source project that maps license plate readers, has identified over 132,000 in the U.S. Even my small town of around 20,000 people in Southern California has at least 35 readers, most of them Flock cameras.
No independent research has shown that automated license plate readers can reduce crime. But there’s mounting evidence of the technology’s alarmingly high error rate. An analysis by the Roseville, California, police department found that 71% of Flock’s alerts to the Roseville police about vehicles stolen or used in a felony were incorrect.
DeFlock, an open-source project that maps license plate readers, has identified over 132,000 in the U.S. Even my small town of around 20,000 people in Southern California has at least 35 readers, most of them Flock cameras.
No independent research has shown that automated license plate readers can reduce crime. But there’s mounting evidence of the technology’s alarmingly high error rate. An analysis by the Roseville, California, police department found that 71% of Flock’s alerts to the Roseville police about vehicles stolen or used in a felony were incorrect.
Far from promoting “public safety,” the tech has led to wrongful arrests, profiling and countless other abuses.
Dunwoody resident Jason Hunyar speaks to the Dunwoody’s City Council during a public portion of their meeting at Dunwoody City Hall in February. Hunyar spoke in opposition of the city potentially using Flock, a license plate reader company. (Jason Getz/AJC)
But Flock is only one cog in the machine. Cities can easily replace their Flock cameras with those from competitors like Axon, Motorola Solutions or Genetec, as some have already done.
Mass surveillance remains the fundamental problem. Ever more companies collect our data through cellular networks, facial recognition, surveillance cameras and license plate readers, among other sources.
The U.S. government, in turn, purchases massive amounts of our data from commercial data brokers without obtaining warrants — bypassing our Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures.
This metastasizing mass surveillance state — what Orwell called “Big Brother” in 1984 — is eroding our privacy, freedom and Constitution.
As more communities wake up to the danger, the solution isn’t trading one brand of camera for another. We need oversight and regulation of the entire surveillance industry, as well as the government agencies that rely on it.