Flock camera resistance is just the beginning. Let’s avoid a ‘1984′ scenario.

Information about the automated license plate reader company Flock is shown during a presentation by Kerry McCormack, a representative with Flock, to Dunwoody’s City Council at Dunwoody City Hall in February. (Jason Getz/AJC)

As Atlanta wakens to the danger of mass surveillance, the solution isn’t trading one brand of camera for another. It’s regulating the industry.

As Atlanta wakens to the danger of mass surveillance, the solution isn’t trading one brand of camera for another. It’s regulating the industry.

Government surveillance isn’t new, but new wide-ranging technologies that can detect our faces and track our movements are making it ubiquitous.

While the tools have changed, the purpose remains the same: to chill independent thought, free speech and dissent, bringing our country closer to the events in George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.”

Millions of Americans are being watched as the U.S. ramps up mass surveillance with help from artificial intelligence, data brokers and partnerships with private tech companies. Tech like Flock cameras has brought the issue into communities across the country.

That includes people in Atlanta — the most heavily surveilled city in the country. And the debate over these cameras in Atlanta, which has drawn significant interest from locals as well as officials, reflects growing concerns nationally.