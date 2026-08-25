Business Want a data center in your community? The Georgia Chamber wants to know. Initiative mirrors other state-backed programs to prepare sites for industrial and film projects. An aerial image shows an advanced construction site of Serverfarm's new Data Center in Covington on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 48 minutes ago Share

Data centers aren’t exactly popular these days with many Georgians, polling shows, but a prominent business group is trying to recruit leaders who really want the computing campuses in their communities. Through a new program called the Data Center Ready Community Designation, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce wants to help prepare local governments across the state for server farm projects. County commissions and development authorities that opt in will have access to site evaluation tools, community engagement guidance and data center recruitment strategies. It mirrors other state-backed economic development programs targeting specific industries. Those include the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development program, which establishes “shovel-ready” industrial sites, and the Camera Ready community program focused on filming locations.

The effort is one of several the chamber has launched this year in response to the growing backlash against data centers and artificial intelligence. It highlights a broader effort taking shape with Big Tech firms and business recruiters to paint data centers in a different light after they’ve emerged as widely unpopular across the political spectrum, including in Georgia. “It’s important for the business community to be out there, provide the facts and not to argue over emotions or negate any concerns that people have,” Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But just to say, ‘Here’s the information. Make an informed decision,’” he added. Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, speaks during the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at The Classic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Athens. The annual luncheon brought together business leaders, elected officials, and candidates from both parties for a sold-out, bipartisan discussion on Georgia's economy and political landscape. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Data centers, which are gigantic warehouses that keep computer servers online, have become big business in Georgia. The Atlanta region has been the fastest-growing data center market since 2023 and now ranks as the second-largest in the world, according to real estate services firm CBRE.

With that sudden surge in development has come a swift backlash. Concerns over data centers’ power needs, water usage, size and proximity to residential areas has led many cities and counties to implement moratoriums and rewrite their zoning codes. It’s become a political liability in some places, with the U.S. Senate Republicans’ campaign arm warning in a memo to Big Tech firms that data centers could cost them competitive races, according to Axios. An AJC poll in April found that majorities of Republican and Democratic voters surveyed disapproved of building data centers in their communities. Mitchell Brown, a partner at the Cygnal polling firm, also recently noted that just 23% of likely Georgia voters have a favorable view of data centers. Still, the centers can be huge generators of property tax revenue.

Clark said that pushback is often overstated and misinformed, saying multiple data centers have operated in Georgia before the AI boom with minimal controversy. Signs protesting data centers are displayed near the construction site of the Microsoft computing campus in Union City on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Gov. Brian Kemp had a similar message for a crowd at the Gwinnett County Chamber last week, focusing on the global implications of AI development. “I’m in the belief that we have to win the AGI (artificial general intelligence) race,” he said. “We cannot let China control that. It’s a matter of not only economic security, but it’s a matter of national security.” The Georgia Chamber launched its community designation program in May and hasn’t disclosed early inductees. For those that opt in, the chamber will assist in an infrastructure analysis, such as whether transmission lines and local water capacities make a data center feasible, and matching that with zoning and policy guidance.