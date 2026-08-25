Want a data center in your community? The Georgia Chamber wants to know.

Data centers aren’t exactly popular these days with many Georgians, polling shows, but a prominent business group is trying to recruit leaders who really want the computing campuses in their communities.
Through a new program called the Data Center Ready Community Designation, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce wants to help prepare local governments across the state for server farm projects. County commissions and development authorities that opt in will have access to site evaluation tools, community engagement guidance and data center recruitment strategies.
The effort is one of several the chamber has launched this year in response to the growing backlash against data centers and artificial intelligence. It highlights a broader effort taking shape with Big Tech firms and business recruiters to paint data centers in a different light after they’ve emerged as widely unpopular across the political spectrum, including in Georgia.
“It’s important for the business community to be out there, provide the facts and not to argue over emotions or negate any concerns that people have,” Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“But just to say, ‘Here’s the information. Make an informed decision,’” he added.
Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, speaks during the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at The Classic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Athens. The annual luncheon brought together business leaders, elected officials, and candidates from both parties for a sold-out, bipartisan discussion on Georgia's economy and political landscape. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
With that sudden surge in development has come a swift backlash. Concerns over data centers’ power needs, water usage, size and proximity to residential areas has led many cities and counties to implement moratoriums and rewrite their zoning codes.
It’s become a political liability in some places, with the U.S. Senate Republicans’ campaign arm warning in a memo to Big Tech firms that data centers could cost them competitive races, according to Axios.
An AJC poll in April found that majorities of Republican and Democratic voters surveyed disapproved of building data centers in their communities. Mitchell Brown, a partner at the Cygnal polling firm, also recently noted that just 23% of likely Georgia voters have a favorable view of data centers.
Still, the centers can be huge generators of property tax revenue.
“I’m in the belief that we have to win the AGI (artificial general intelligence) race,” he said. “We cannot let China control that. It’s a matter of not only economic security, but it’s a matter of national security.”
The Georgia Chamber launched its community designation program in May and hasn’t disclosed early inductees. For those that opt in, the chamber will assist in an infrastructure analysis, such as whether transmission lines and local water capacities make a data center feasible, and matching that with zoning and policy guidance.
“For those communities that are interested and do check the boxes, here’s the public way to go through this so everyone is informed,” Clark said. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to get a data center, but at least it means you’ve gone through the processes and you’ve got the right zoning in place to make it appealing.”
In July, the chamber launched the Georgia Digital Infrastructure Alliance, which consists of industry leaders, utilities, policymakers and community stakeholders to similarly promote data centers.
Its first efforts will include “Data Center 101″ briefings held across Georgia and lawmaker education meetings before 2027’s legislative session. Multiple pieces of data center legislation on incentives, tax policy and electricity have gained traction in recent years but have not been adopted.
“We’re not saying that every community needs a data center. They don’t,” Clark said. “ … But the ones that do, be proactive, engage the community, be transparent and then I think it makes it a lot easier for you to go out there and talk to the companies that are looking for locations.”