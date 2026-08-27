Keisha Lance Bottoms opens up about the adoption journey that shaped her family

Georgia’s two gubernatorial nominees come from very different backgrounds, but foster care and adoption have shaped both of their lives. In an interview with the AJC, Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms opened up about her family’s adoption journey and reflected on Republican nominee Rick Jackson’s experience in Georgia’s foster care system. The AJC reached out to the Jackson campaign for comment but did not receive a response. Credits: Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia Governor | RickJackson.com

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AJC | 1 hour ago

You know Rick Jackson’s adoption story. Keisha Lance Bottoms has four of her own.

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