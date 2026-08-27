Keisha Lance Bottoms opens up about the adoption journey that shaped her family
Georgia’s two gubernatorial nominees come from very different backgrounds, but foster care and adoption have shaped both of their lives. In an interview with the AJC, Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms opened up about her family’s adoption journey and reflected on Republican nominee Rick Jackson’s experience in Georgia’s foster care system. The AJC reached out to the Jackson campaign for comment but did not receive a response. Credits: Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia Governor | RickJackson.com
Atlanta police body camera video shows response to deadly Beltline stabbing
Body camera footage shows officers responding to a fatal stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline on Aug. 23. Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Residents raised concerns after Flock employees accessed community center cameras
Audit logs showed Flock Safety employees accessing cameras at a community center. Credit: AJC|Benn Jordan/YT|Jason Hunyar/Substack|Flock Safety|City of Dunwoody
Why most banana pudding doesn't taste like banana
Most banana pudding doesn't actually taste much like banana. The fix? Build banana flavor into the pudding itself. Presented by Kroger.
Researcher accessed Flock cameras that had no passwords
YouTuber and security researcher Benn Jordan says he found dozens of Flock cameras online with no usernames, no passwords and unencrypted footage. Credits: AJC