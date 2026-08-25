Georgia News Coastal Georgia data center lockdown? Local governments impose moratoriums. In a move fueled by backlash to a recent OpenAI deal, the Savannah City Council will vote Thursday on a temporary ban on data centers, to give time to study zoning laws. The Savannah City Council plans to vote Thursday on a moratorium on large data centers, joining other municipal and county governments on Georgia's coast. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Adam Van Brimmer 50 minutes ago Share

SAVANNAH ― Along Georgia’s coast, responses to OpenAI’s recently unveiled data center plans involve petition writing, public records requesting and hand wringing. And for local government officials, zoning code reviews. The Savannah City Council is poised to join several other municipal and county governments along the I-95 corridor in imposing a 155-day moratorium on large data center developments. The move, up for vote Thursday, is meant to allow leaders time to study existing zoning law language and address “the unique characteristics and impacts of large-scale data center facilities,” according to a draft resolution on the moratorium. Those issues under scrutiny include water and electricity use, noise and air pollution and impacts on roads and transportation infrastructure as well as quality of life.

Several other local governments in metro Savannah have temporarily banned data centers in recent months, including industrial-heavy jurisdictions such as Bloomingdale, Garden City, Bulloch County and Camden County. Legislative activity has increased in the weeks since July 22, when OpenAI announced plans to build a $20 billion, 4 million-square-foot data center campus in an industrial park in Effingham County, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Savannah. The moratorium push gained more momentum after the Aug. 12 unveiling of a data center feasibility study in Jesup, about 90 minutes from Savannah. Jenny Hines was among the Savannah-area residents who attended a July open house about the OpenAI data center project in Effingham County near Savannah. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) Effingham’s zoning ordinance allows data centers “by right” on land designated for heavy industrial use, and OpenAI required local government officials to sign nondisclosure agreements as the deal was under negotiation. That kept the project secret from residents — and prompted significant backlash following the announcement. Several residents have vowed legal challenges.

Savannah seeks to avoid such controversy with its moratorium. Mayor Van Johnson, who speaks for the city on legislative matters, did not respond to requests for comment or interviews. He plans to address the moratorium during his weekly media briefing later Tuesday.

But in a conversation on Aug. 1 at the Georgia Democratic Convention, Johnson said the city needed to strengthen its zoning ordinance as it relates to data centers. He said one solution may be to designate data centers a “special use” that would require proposals be reviewed by the local planning commission and city council. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is among the elected leaders concerned with the fast spread of data centers in Georgia. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Savannah has yet to draw interest from large-scale data center developers, said Trip Tollison with the Savannah Economic Development Authority. However, smaller operators have explored repurposing empty buildings within the city limits for server farms. Savannah has several million square feet of vacant warehouse space as well as several shuttered industrial sites. These include the former International Paper mill, which closed last year, and the SeaPoint Industrial Terminal, a 226-acre site once home to a chemical plant. Savannah’s moratorium targets projects involving 10 megawatts or more of electricity and 200,000 square feet or more of industrial space.