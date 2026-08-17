This city trusted Flock Safety. Now residents are sounding the alarm.
What started as a story about surveillance quickly became a story about data. While reporting on Atlanta's status as the most surveilled city in the U.S., AJC producer Fraser Jones kept encountering the same company: Flock Safety. Founded in Atlanta, Flock has deployed more than 120,000 cameras nationwide. The technology completes billions of license plate scans each month while serving more than 7,000 law enforcement agencies. In the latest episode of "Curiosities of the South," Fraser examines who can access the data collected by Flock's technology, how law enforcement uses it and what privacy safeguards are in place. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full "Flock Safety" episode on Aug. 17. Credits: AJC | City of Dunwoody | Flock Safety | Georgia Department of Transportation
Let Me Put U On: "ATLiens" made being different cool
UATL’s Gavin Godfrey puts you on to why Outkast’s ‘ATLiens’ made being different cool and why it remains his favorite album.
Why Georgia’s birds are disappearing and what can be done
North America has lost nearly one-third of its bird population over the last 50 years, and Georgia is seeing the impact firsthand.
Atlanta has the most surveillance cameras per capita in the U.S.
Credits: AJC | Getty Images | GDOT | Fusus/YouTube | Atlanta Police Department | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | The New York Times | Comparitech
28,700 rides later, he’s saying goodbye to his favorite roller coaster
After 28,700 rides, one roller coaster enthusiast returned to Georgia’s Air Force One for its final day, joining fans from around the world to say goodbye.