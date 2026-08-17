This city trusted Flock Safety. Now residents are sounding the alarm.

What started as a story about surveillance quickly became a story about data. While reporting on Atlanta's status as the most surveilled city in the U.S., AJC producer Fraser Jones kept encountering the same company: Flock Safety. Founded in Atlanta, Flock has deployed more than 120,000 cameras nationwide. The technology completes billions of license plate scans each month while serving more than 7,000 law enforcement agencies. In the latest episode of "Curiosities of the South," Fraser examines who can access the data collected by Flock's technology, how law enforcement uses it and what privacy safeguards are in place. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full "Flock Safety" episode on Aug. 17. Credits: AJC | City of Dunwoody | Flock Safety | Georgia Department of Transportation

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