Metro Atlanta Are we being watched? Dunwoody approves controversial Flock contract. Atlanta-based company faces major pushback over privacy, data concerns. A Chamblee police officer watches surveillance feeds from the department's Real Time Crime Center. Police officials say integrated camera networks help them respond quicker to emergencies. But critics have raised privacy concerns about surveillance technology and what's being done with the data collected. (Shaddi Abusaid/AJC)

By Shaddi Abusaid and Ellen Rolfes 7 minutes ago Share

Jason Hunyar doesn’t want his unborn son growing up in a town where he’ll be watched all the time. But sitting next to his pregnant wife in the third row of Dunwoody City Hall, he looked on in silence Monday as city officials renewed a controversial contract with surveillance giant Flock Safety.

Hunyar had never even been to a city council meeting before this year, let alone spoken at one. After months of filing open records requests and sending countless emails to council members, the mayor and the police chief, he watched as the culmination of months of hard work came down to a final vote. RELATED Atlanta startup announces huge investment. It’s now worth nearly $8 billion Flock, it seems, is here to stay for now. “You are choosing the wants of corporations over the safety of our children,” Hunyar told the council minutes before the vote. Dunwoody resident Jason Hunyar speaks to the Dunwoody’s City Council during a public portion of their meeting at Dunwoody City Hall, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in Dunwoody. Hunyar spoke in opposition of the City potentially using Flock, a license plate reader company. (Jason Getz/AJC)

He is among dozens of local activists who have spoken out against the company’s expansive network of cameras and AI-enabled license plate readers in recent months.

The city was an early adopter of the Atlanta-based company’s technology, but council members postponed the Flock vote twice amid intense pushback over privacy and data concerns. Monday night’s crowd let out a collective groan as council members unanimously approved the new contract. There were loud boos and chants of “shame” as some berated city leaders for opting to keep the “surveillance state” intact. Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch had expressed concerns herself about the number of agencies with access to Dunwoody’s surveillance network and how that data was being used. So she said she asked the city’s attorneys to rework its contract with the company before the council’s vote. RELATED Police credit cameras, tech in catching suspect after shootings left two dead Many in attendance urged the council to end its relationship with Flock altogether. A growing number of U.S. cities have canceled contracts with the company in recent months, but Deutsch said after the meeting the city never considered that option. Police say Flock’s technology has transformed the way they solve crimes over the past decade, and some argue the ubiquitous cameras even act as a deterrent for would-be criminals.

“It’s reduced our crime rate,” Deutsch said. “We’ve installed a lot of these products already, many of them. And we haven’t hidden that we use Flock. It’s not been a secret.” Still, residents like Hunyar implored city officials to reconsider their contract amid privacy concerns and questions about who might be watching them. Supporters of the technology note that Flock’s cameras and 911 software have transformed the way law enforcement is able to track and capture violent suspects. On Monday for instance, police in DeKalb County said Flock was instrumental in locating a suspected spree shooter accused of killing two women and wounding a homeless man overnight. But critics have also noted numerous instances of the technology allegedly being used by law enforcement to harass or even stalk people.

There have been at least three instances in Georgia where law enforcement officials have been accused of misusing their access to Flock’s camera network for personal reasons. RELATED Braselton chief arrested, accused of using police cameras to stalk people In November, former Braselton Police Chief Michael Steffman was arrested following a monthslong investigation into allegations he repeatedly used data from police license plate readers to stalk people. Earlier this year, a former secretary at the Echols County Sheriff’s Office was accused of using Flock cameras to obtain license plate data for two people she knew. Anna Altobello, 33, was charged by the GBI with misusing license plate data and stalking. And in August, a former Sandy Springs reserve officer resigned after allegedly using the city’s camera network to help develop a surveillance product for another company, Appen Media reported at the time. Other questions swirled around who has access to the city’s camera feeds.

Monitors inside Chamblee's Real Time Crime Center show live camera feeds from parks and intersections across the city. (Shaddi Abusaid/AJC) Last week, Hunyar discovered through an open records request that Flock employees had viewed surveillance feeds from the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta. The sales employees apparently accessed private cameras at the center’s fitness studio, its swimming pool and the gymnastics area where children practice. It’s a discovery the mayor said made her “concerned and perplexed.” When she asked Flock about it, she said she was told member of the company’s sales team had accessed the private network as part of a demonstration for potential customers. Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch speaks during Dunwoody’s City Council meeting at Dunwoody City Hall. She expressed concerns about the number of agencies with access to Dunwoody’s surveillance network and asked for the city's contract to be revised. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Under the city’s new service agreement approved Monday, Flock will no longer use Dunwoody for its product demonstrations, Deutsch said. The company has also apologized to the JCC, she told the crowd. “I’m not excusing it all. I’m very frustrated and angry,” she said. But the latest agreement, she said, is a solution designed to “keep them out of places Flock should not be.” Dunwoody’s Flock debate originally began over whether to renew a $15,000 contract with the technology company for the use of its 911 call center software. But over the past three months, elected officials and city staff realized their various contracts with Flock had conflicting terms. Attorney Jill Dunn, who represents the city and helped craft a new contract that applies to all Flock technology used by Dunwoody, said the new service agreement creates “a set of guardrails to govern the city’s relationship with Flock.” “This does create a situation where the city has a great deal of control over what Flock does with the city’s data — where that data can go, where it can be disseminated, what it can be used for,” she said.

The company says its services are used by more than 5,000 law enforcement agencies across 49 states. An audit of Dunwoody’s Flock network found the city was sharing its camera feeds with nearly 2,000 agencies. City leaders said they drastically reduced that number ahead of the vote, but that seemed to do little to ease residents’ worries. The mayor also acknowledged the city should control its data and how it’s retained and accessed. While she’s a fan of Flock’s technology, Deutsch said she no longer wants Dunwoody’s data being used to train the company’s software or AI. “There are a bazillion communities using this technology,” she told Flock officials previously. “You can test it somewhere else.”

In neighboring Chamblee, city officials recently rolled out their own state-of-the-art real time crime center using Flock’s technology. The center inside the police station is full of screens, allowing officers to keep tabs on surveillance and traffic cameras across the 7 square-mile municipality. Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa said the technology helps his department solve crimes quicker. The goal is to capture dangerous suspects and bring closure to crime victims, he said, not to surveil residents on a mass scale. Chamblee police Chief Michael Dieppa speaks to reporters at the department's Real Time Crime Center on March 5, 2026. The $2 million center allows officers to keep tabs on what's happening across the 7-square mile municipality. (Shaddi Abusaid/AJC) In recent years, Dieppa said Chamblee’s surveillance cameras and LPRs have been used to locate an abducted child and two murder suspects.

“It’s proven, and it’s definitely a worthwhile investment for our community,” he said. Kerry McCormack, a representative with Flock, gives a presentation to Dunwoody’s City Council at Dunwoody City Hall, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC) Dunwoody Police Chief Mike Carlson said the technology has been a game-changer in terms of his own department’s ability to respond to crimes and quickly track down suspects. Dunwoody also contracts with Flock for its 911 call system and gunshot detection software. And council members also approved a second Flock drone used by police to get to scenes quickly. Dunwoody Police Chief Mike Carlson says the technology has been a game-changer in terms of his own department’s ability to respond to crimes and quickly track down suspects. (Jason Getz/AJC) “Every surrounding jurisdiction around here has it,” Carlson said of the LPR technology that can help police track a vehicle across county and state lines.

The police department said Flock’s cameras and software are integral to its Real Time Crime Center. Located in police headquarters and opened in 2024, the center allows officers to monitor city-owned cameras and integrated surveillance cameras owned by private businesses and HOAs across the city. Dunwoody has about 80 license plate readers and another 30 live cameras that can zoom in, according to Maj. Patrick Krieg, who heads the crime center. The city also has approximately 130 traffic cameras and hundreds of private cameras that have been integrated into the crime center. Police also have access to data from gunshot detection devices, police body cameras, dashboard cameras, portable trailer cameras and call geolocation software, he said. After Monday’s vote, speakers took turns blasting Dunwoody’s council members for approving the Flock contracts. “Our very own liberal city council just unanimously approved the expansion of this mass surveillance state against the wishes of their constituents,” said Aaron Miller, who called the widespread camera networks “part and parcel to authoritarianism.” Josh Thomas, Flock’s chief communications officer, said conversations about the company’s technology shouldn’t center on safety-versus-privacy.

“I think there’s opportunity for us to do both those things really, really well,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As for Flock’s camera network acting as a crime-deterrent, Thomas said people are far less likely to commit crimes if they know they can be easily identified. “The certainty of being caught changes you psychologically,” he said. But Flock has come under fire in recent months after 404 Media, a digital news site that focuses on technology, reported it was able to access live surveillance feeds from some of Flock’s camera networks. Dunwoody City Council member Catherine Lautenbacher said she saw one stream showing people on the Peachtree Creek Greenway in nearby Brookhaven. Thomas said that was the result of five dozen live cameras that came with “misconfigured sim cards,” allowing people access to those feeds.

“We fixed it immediately,” he said. Another concern is that vehicle information could end up being used by federal agencies to track and arrest undocumented immigrants. Kerry McCormack, a representative with Flock, a license plate reader company, gives a presentation to Dunwoody’s City Council at Dunwoody City Hall, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in Dunwoody, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) Flock’s representatives said the company does not directly contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and does not sell or share data collected from its license plate readers. But local police departments can choose who they share their surveillance feeds with. That means if Dunwoody voluntarily shares its information with a nearby department that partners with ICE — Marietta, for instance — then it’s possible federal officials could access its data.