More Georgia officers arrested for Flock camera misuse, officials say
Sheriff in Barrow County also investigating vandalism as public distrust mounts over potential misuse.
License plate readers are cameras typically placed along roadways and log the movements of millions of vehicles into a database law enforcement can search. Officers across Georgia have been charged with misusing the system. (Casey Sykes for the AJC 2019)
Since the audit tool was introduced, multiple departments have announced arrests of officers across the state, signaling a level of misuse that may have previously gone undetected.
Meanwhile, the Barrow County Sheriff said he is investigating suspected vandalism of the cameras — a felony.
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Public distrust over the use of the cameras and privacy concerns have risen in recent months.
The GBI arrested five Albany police officers this week, all of whom have since been fired from the department, for allegedly misusing license plate data and violating their oath of office, the GBI said in a news release.
The officers were charged with varying counts of misusing the system, ranging from one to 11, after the Albany Police Department conducted an audit of the Flock license plate reader camera system and subsequently requested the GBI investigate, the GBI said in a news release.
“This internal audit revealed that the officers previously accessed the Flock system on multiple occasions and utilized the retained license plate data for non-law enforcement purposes,” the GBI said.
The officers arrested include Tytianna Davis, Jade Jackson, Nicholas Richardson, Brittney Smith and Issac Whitus, all of whom were booked into the Dougherty County jail Monday, the GBI said.
The AJC has reached out to the Albany police department and department officials about the arrests.
In a news release Wednesday, Flock leaders said the technology’s built-in audit software is “designed with safeguards that enable agencies to detect, investigate, and document improper use.”
“Technology doesn’t create misconduct. People do,” Paige Todd, the company’s co-founder, said in the news release. “The question isn’t whether someone will attempt to misuse technology. The question is whether the technology is designed to expose that misuse and help agencies hold bad actors accountable.”
In Greene County, sheriff’s deputy Quinsha Goss was also arrested this week after an audit found she “accessed the Flock System with no authorized law enforcement justification and conducted multiple inquiries involving at least one license plate over a three-month period,” the department said in a news release.
Some of those opposed to the use of the license plate readers have organized to advocate against renewing contracts with local police departments, including in the city of Dunwoody this year. Dozens of local activists have spoken out against Flock’s expansive network in recent months, citing privacy concerns, the AJC previously reported.
In Barrow County, some may soon be accused of vandalizing the cameras, according to the sheriff’s office. The department shared in a Facebook post this week that three instances of suspected vandalism are under investigation.
“Please be aware Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Barrow County are government-owned property and are used to assist law enforcement in investigating crimes, locating stolen vehicles, and enhancing public safety,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “We are dedicated to providing you with clear and comprehensive guidance to ensure you feel confident and informed.”