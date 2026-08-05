'Moonie' Gipson: The Kell running back could be the face of Georgia Tech’s future
Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson has established himself as one of the top running backs in Georgia high school football. The Kell High School star and Georgia Tech commit rushed for 1,918 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, earning 2026 AJC Super 11 honors. Fueled by the support of his grandparents, Gipson brings a rare mix of power, speed and determination every time he takes the field. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.
How Jon Ossoff has earned support across party lines in Georgia
Conservative radio host Erick Erickson says Sen. Jon Ossoff has built crossover appeal in Georgia by focusing on constituent service, not party labels.
Inside DeKalb County's $21 million Real Time Crime Center
At DeKalb County's new $21 million Real Time Crime Center, the surveillance network is designed to track activity and respond to incidents faster. Credits: AJC
Super 11: Who's next to join Georgia's elite?
Meet the 2026 AJC Super 11, honoring Georgia's top high school football seniors and the next generation of football stars.
Atlanta has tens of thousands of cameras. Finding them is another story.
Atlanta is the most-surveilled city in America — so, where are all those cameras? Credits: AJC | @kyjts/X | Atlanta Community Press Collective | Mapping Atlanta