'Moonie' Gipson: The Kell running back could be the face of Georgia Tech’s future

Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson has established himself as one of the top running backs in Georgia high school football. The Kell High School star and Georgia Tech commit rushed for 1,918 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, earning 2026 AJC Super 11 honors. Fueled by the support of his grandparents, Gipson brings a rare mix of power, speed and determination every time he takes the field. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

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