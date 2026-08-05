DJ Jacobs: Georgia’s No. 1 football recruit is more than just a star linebacker
Georgia high school football star DJ Jacobs is the No. 1 player in Georgia’s Class of 2026 and a standout Edge at Blessed Trinity. The Ohio State commit racked up 102 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 16 sacks this past season, earning his place on the 2026 AJC Super 11 list. But Jacobs isn't just a force on the field. He's also found the spotlight through modeling and musical theater. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.
How Jon Ossoff has earned support across party lines in Georgia
Conservative radio host Erick Erickson says Sen. Jon Ossoff has built crossover appeal in Georgia by focusing on constituent service, not party labels.
Inside DeKalb County's $21 million Real Time Crime Center
At DeKalb County's new $21 million Real Time Crime Center, the surveillance network is designed to track activity and respond to incidents faster. Credits: AJC
Super 11: Who's next to join Georgia's elite?
Meet the 2026 AJC Super 11, honoring Georgia's top high school football seniors and the next generation of football stars.
Atlanta has tens of thousands of cameras. Finding them is another story.
Atlanta is the most-surveilled city in America — so, where are all those cameras? Credits: AJC | @kyjts/X | Atlanta Community Press Collective | Mapping Atlanta