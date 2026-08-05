DJ Jacobs: Georgia’s No. 1 football recruit is more than just a star linebacker

Georgia high school football star DJ Jacobs is the No. 1 player in Georgia’s Class of 2026 and a standout Edge at Blessed Trinity. The Ohio State commit racked up 102 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 16 sacks this past season, earning his place on the 2026 AJC Super 11 list. But Jacobs isn't just a force on the field. He's also found the spotlight through modeling and musical theater. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

0:27
AJC | 23 minutes ago
Today's Video Headlines
moonie gipson super 11 vertical video thumb

'Moonie' Gipson: The Kell running back could be the face of Georgia Tech’s future

15m ago
dj jacobs super 11 vertical video thumb NEW

DJ Jacobs: Georgia’s No. 1 football recruit is more than just a star linebacker

23m ago

FDA advisers back unproven peptides despite safety warnings

2h ago
FROM

Angel Reese gives away 1,000 backpacks, investing in Atlanta's next generation

More Videos
erick erickson clip PG

How Jon Ossoff has earned support across party lines in Georgia

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson says Sen. Jon Ossoff has built crossover appeal in Georgia by focusing on constituent service, not party labels.

Inside DeKalb County's $21 million Real Time Crime Center

At DeKalb County's new $21 million Real Time Crime Center, the surveillance network is designed to track activity and respond to incidents faster. Credits: AJC

Super 11: Who's next to join Georgia's elite?

Meet the 2026 AJC Super 11, honoring Georgia's top high school football seniors and the next generation of football stars.

Atlanta has tens of thousands of cameras. Finding them is another story.

Atlanta is the most-surveilled city in America — so, where are all those cameras? Credits: AJC | @kyjts/X | Atlanta Community Press Collective | Mapping Atlanta