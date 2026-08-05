DJ Jacobs: Georgia’s No. 1 football recruit is more than just a star linebacker

Georgia high school football star DJ Jacobs is the No. 1 player in Georgia’s Class of 2026 and a standout Edge at Blessed Trinity. The Ohio State commit racked up 102 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 16 sacks this past season, earning his place on the 2026 AJC Super 11 list. But Jacobs isn't just a force on the field. He's also found the spotlight through modeling and musical theater. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

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