Opinion Republicans better hope that Georgians still take pride in splitting tickets GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson is building a voter turnout machine that may help lift struggling Senate nominee Mike Collins. President Donald Trump looks on as Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson speaks during a rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga., Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Erick Erickson – AJC Contributor 16 minutes ago Share

Republicans in Georgia hope tickets still split. At the top of the ballot will be the U.S. Senate race, not the Georgia governor’s race. As many of us predicted, Congressman Mike Collins is the gift that keeps on giving Sen. Jon Ossoff great headlines. The latest headline for Sen. Ossoff relates to Mike Collins’s son-in-law who has, among other things, defended the white nationalist Patriot Front. One could give the congressman a pass on his son-in-law, only related through marriage, but the son-in-law has also filmed various bits of odd propaganda on the congressman’s property and the congressman’s former chief of staff has been in a group chat defending a Holocaust denier. The sordid scandals of former staff are already well-documented.

Suburban Atlanta voters love to split tickets. To moderate and independent voters, it is a self-congratulatory sign of their political independence. They’ll vote for the incumbent senator and probably vote for the businessman of the GOP for governor over the mayor who presided over Atlanta’s burning in 2020. That is the hope anyway. Trump is popular only among Republicans Erick Erickson is host of the nationally syndicated “Erick Erickson Show" and an AJC contributor. (AJC) No one should be surprised by the present polling, which has a close race between Bottoms and Jackson for governor, with Bottoms slightly ahead. The GOP has not yet consolidated. There are still those licking wounds. Consolidation will happen because Democrats chose Atlanta’s former mayor. In the GOP Senate race, Derek Dooley never really gave Collins a run for his money. There is not much consolidation to happen. There is a well-established incumbent who turns out to be a good, if slightly robotic campaigner, and a Republican opponent who can speak MAGA, but does not yet seem to understand he has to also get the votes of those who do not like MAGA but are sympathetic to Republican positions. The wild card in all of this is the president of the United States. The president remains deeply popular with Republicans and unpopular with everyone else. The party that controls the White House tends to have poor midterm performances nationwide. The Democrats are fired up. Those who hate the president the most are most likely to vote and Democrats have swept special elections in the past year, including here in Georgia in races that should favor the Republicans. No one should be surprised by the present polling, which has a close race between Bottoms and Jackson for governor, with Bottoms slightly ahead. The GOP has not yet consolidated. There are still those licking wounds. Consolidation will happen because Democrats chose Atlanta’s former mayor. In the GOP Senate race, Derek Dooley never really gave Collins a run for his money. There is not much consolidation to happen. There is a well-established incumbent who turns out to be a good, if slightly robotic campaigner, and a Republican opponent who can speak MAGA, but does not yet seem to understand he has to also get the votes of those who do not like MAGA but are sympathetic to Republican positions. The wild card in all of this is the president of the United States. The president remains deeply popular with Republicans and unpopular with everyone else. The party that controls the White House tends to have poor midterm performances nationwide. The Democrats are fired up. Those who hate the president the most are most likely to vote and Democrats have swept special elections in the past year, including here in Georgia in races that should favor the Republicans. Mike Collins speaks to reporters outside Monroe County Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Greg Bluestein/AJC) Rick Jackson has wisely invested in a ground game to rival Gov. Brian Kemp’s machine. His campaign worked through its model in the primary and then the runoff, showing they can move voters to the polls at a time Republican voters need extra effort to move to the polls.

The Georgia Republican Party is not capable of fielding such an operation. While the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party is the greatest booster and defender of the party machine, one is hard pressed to find a senior Republican in the state with kind words about the operation.

Democrats are investing in a machine at the party level to turn out the vote. The Republican Party in Georgia has only invested in a machine to turn out conspiracies about the 2020 election. Ossoff seems to be campaigning as his own man Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff hold up their hands in solidarity at the Ossoff/Bottoms rally on June 27 in Savannah, Ga. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) One special election candidate vented to me that he showed up at his county party to speak and had to wait for a guest speaker to finish re-litigating how Democrats stole the election. The guest speaker ran so long, the candidate cut short his speech to get to another event. The state party took credit for the candidate’s win. He tells me not only was the state party nowhere to be seen, but after the stirring speech by the guest speaker about the stolen election, the local party did not even send poll watchers to the polls on Election Day.