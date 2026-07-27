Georgia News The Okefenokee is now a World Heritage site. Now comes the hard part. With the swamp now a World Heritage site, attention will turn to delivering on the regional economic growth promised by the bid’s proponents. The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge became Georgia's first World Heritage site and the first natural site in the U.S. added to the list in more than 30 years. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

By Drew Kann 20 minutes ago Share

BUSAN, South Korea — When the quest to add the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge to the World Heritage List began in 1982, no one could have predicted it would take more than four decades to complete. But Saturday night, the long endeavor culminated in a celebration in a hotel ballroom overlooking one of Asia’s most popular beaches. It was clear the Georgia contingent that traveled to South Korea to get the Okefenokee’s bid over the line felt that they — and the swamp — were finally where they were meant to be. “After 44 years, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is where it belongs,” Kim Bednarek, the driving force behind the nomination, told a room of swamp lovers, scientists and board members of the nonprofit she leads, Okefenokee Swamp Park.

A Georgia contingent was on hand Saturday, July 25, 2026, to witness the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge being added to the UNESCO World Heritage List by the World Heritage Committee at its 48th annual session in Busan, South Korea. Front row from left are Tracie Revis, Kim Bednarek and Cyril Kormos. The back row from left are Joe Montgomery, Marise Nazzaro (holding camera), Rena Ann Peck, Claire LaBrunerie and Haile McCollum. (Hwawon Ceci Lee for the AJC) The World Heritage Committee added the Okefenokee to its distinguished list Saturday afternoon at its annual meeting in Busan, a city of more than 3 million on South Korea’s southeast coast. In joining the list, the Okefenokee enters the rarified air of iconic places like the Galápagos Islands and the pyramids of Giza. The designation also gives Georgia its first World Heritage site and the U.S. its first natural site added in more than 30 years. But those who pushed for the designation are not declaring “mission accomplished.”

They say their journey, both to protect the refuge and deliver on their vision of the swamp as a regional economic driver, is only just beginning.

The Okefenokee is one of the best preserved wetland ecosystems on Earth, but it does not enjoy the name-brand recognition of many of its peers on the list — especially outside of Georgia and North Florida. Zach Carter shows off a "neverwet," one of the aquatic plants native to the Okefenokee Swamp. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025) Advocates for World Heritage believe the swamp’s new status as one of the planet’s premier wildlife destinations can bring new visitors and dollars to a part of the state that badly needs both. But accomplishing that goal, without compromising the pristine nature that draws people to the swamp in the first place, will require balancing economic and ecological interests, along with concerns of some local residents. And as they embark on their new quest, it’s also possible old foes — namely mines — could rear their heads once again. Those with experience around other World Heritage sites say now is when the hard work begins.