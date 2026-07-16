Did Atlanta pass the FIFA test? Here's what fans had to say
Atlanta welcomed thousands of soccer fans from around the world during the FIFA Club World Cup, and many visitors say the city exceeded expectations. Fans praised the electric atmosphere, vibrant Fan Fest, diverse crowds and unforgettable energy that filled the streets. But not everything earned high marks. Traffic congestion, MARTA accessibility and transportation challenges were among the biggest complaints. Here's what fans had to say about their experience in Atlanta.
Why Waffle House workers across the South are demanding higher pay
Waffle House workers are demanding higher wages. Credit: Raiseupthesouth | Associated Press / YouTube | Getty | Natrice Miller, Hyosub Shin, Arvin Temkar / AJC
Why Burt Jones still hasn’t endorsed Rick Jackson for Georgia governor
Why hasn’t Lt. Gov. Burt Jones endorsed Georgia GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson?
The most controversial moment of Argentina vs. Egypt match has nothing to do with the score
Credits: Getty Images | FIFA | IShowSpeed/YouTube | Abo3ziz009/X | FIFA Media/X | greenfield_ctg/YouTube | Abo3ziz009/X
UATL launches ‘Let Me Put U On,’ a new weekly culture and lifestyle series
"Let Me Put U On" is UATL’s new weekly series featuring trusted recommendations from Atlanta’s Black community and the journalists who cover it. Credits: AJC