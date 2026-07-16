Did Atlanta pass the FIFA test? Here's what fans had to say

Atlanta welcomed thousands of soccer fans from around the world during the FIFA Club World Cup, and many visitors say the city exceeded expectations. Fans praised the electric atmosphere, vibrant Fan Fest, diverse crowds and unforgettable energy that filled the streets. But not everything earned high marks. Traffic congestion, MARTA accessibility and transportation challenges were among the biggest complaints. Here's what fans had to say about their experience in Atlanta.

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AJC | 11 minutes ago
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Did Atlanta pass the FIFA test? Here's what fans had to say

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