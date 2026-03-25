opinion After Apalachee shooting verdict, Georgia must keep pushing for school safety Some legislation has passed while other bills have stalled, but the Peach State can’t take its eye off the ball. Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, is handcuffed and escorted out of the room after jury deliberations at his trial at Barrow County Courthouse in Winder, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Layla Renee Contreras – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 40 minutes ago link copied

In a Winder courtroom on March 3, 2026, a jury did more than deliver a verdict; they defined a new era of American accountability. By convicting the parent of the accused Apalachee High School shooter, Georgia didn’t just punish an individual; it codified a sacred duty.

I approach this not as a political activist, but as a sister and a daughter. My mother was substitute teaching at Apalachee High School on the day of the tragedy. RELATED Opinion: Apalachee High shooting is a tragic case of parental irresponsibility My sister, Sasha, was sitting in a classroom. Today, Sasha is the valedictorian of the Class of 2026. She represents the absolute pinnacle of our community’s potential — a potential that was nearly extinguished because the foundational duty of a parent was breached. The school safety equation For too long, the conversation around school safety has been treated like a multiple-choice question where only one answer is right. In reality, safety is an equation. If you leave out a single variable, the result is zero. Real protection requires acknowledging all three components of this “Institutional Handshake”: 1. The Software (mental health and reporting): Georgia has taken a lead with the passage of House Bill 268 (Ricky and Alyssa’s Law) in 2025. This is the invisible work — threat assessment teams and anonymous reporting designed to catch the warning signs before they become a scream.

2. The Hardware (physical security): We are advancing HB 1023 to secure our doors. This is the “hardware” — the physical barrier that ensures a weapon has no place in a sanctuary of learning. There is no reason a perpetrator should be able to breach the perimeter of a school; children must be stopped at the door.

3. The Foundation (secure home storage): But the equation fails if the home is not the first line of defense. A metal detector is a last-ditch effort. If we admit the threat is real enough to secure the schoolhouse door, we must admit it is real in the homes where those same firearms live. RELATED Opinon: Please, Georgia legislators, wave the red flag Reclaiming the ‘slippery slope’ There is a lingering fear that this verdict creates a “slippery slope” where parents are prosecuted for their child’s hidden “agency.” Critics argue we cannot be held responsible for what a teenager hides. This is where clarifying and specifying is most necessary. For those that watched this trial, you will know that this case was not about a parent being outsmarted by a child; it was about documented criminal negligence with profound evidence across multiple years. Layla Renee Contreras is 2019 Apalachee High School graduate, a 2024 graduate of the UGA Terry College of Business and the co-founder of Change For Chee. (Courtesy) There is a lingering fear that this verdict creates a “slippery slope” where parents are prosecuted for their child’s hidden “agency.” Critics argue we cannot be held responsible for what a teenager hides. This is where clarifying and specifying is most necessary. For those that watched this trial, you will know that this case was not about a parent being outsmarted by a child; it was about documented criminal negligence with profound evidence across multiple years. We cannot, and should not, expect parents to be mind readers. However, we must expect them to be custodians. To be a custodian — whether as a parent, a legal guardian, or a caregiver — is to accept the role of the primary gatekeeper of the home environment. In this specific case, the perpetrator’s father was the custodial parent. Responsibility isn’t about controlling a teenager’s thoughts; it is about the physical, mechanical reality of securing a firearm and most importantly not providing one. We cannot, and should not, expect parents to be mind readers. However, we must expect them to be custodians. To be a custodian — whether as a parent, a legal guardian, or a caregiver — is to accept the role of the primary gatekeeper of the home environment. In this specific case, the perpetrator’s father was the custodial parent. Responsibility isn’t about controlling a teenager’s thoughts; it is about the physical, mechanical reality of securing a firearm and most importantly not providing one. RELATED Opinion: Our voices can no longer be whispers of grief, but shouts for action on guns The reason this feels like a “slope” to some is because our laws are currently a vacuum. We need a standard that meets gun owners with clarity, not just the consequences. We should look to the outline provided by Texas Penal Code 46.13, which provides a technical “safety manual” for the home: Lock the container or use a trigger lock. This isn’t an ideological idea; it is a common-sense specific standard that protects the parent from legal ambiguity as much as it protects the student in the classroom. A new Georgia precedent Georgia must be bolder than the Texas original. Currently, bills like HB 1 struggle because they lack technical specificity and the specific language required to meet gun owners where they are. Furthermore, a $500 fine is a mere clerical fee. To protect the potential of our valedictorians, a first-offense penalty for gross negligence must reflect the gravity of the risk. Responsibility shouldn’t be affordable. Justice for our community is not found in a single prison cell; it is found in the integration of these layers. We need the software of HB 268, the hardware of HB 1023, and a clear, high-stakes storage law that ensures the “equation of responsibility” is complete. As District Attorney Brad Smith stated after the verdict, we have a “God-given duty” to protect our children that transcends any legal debate. If people from all backgrounds and beliefs in Barrow County can find common ground in the interest of protecting our future, our legislators have no excuse. Sasha Contreras is the valedictorian for the Apalachee High School Class of 2026 and the co-founder of Change For Chee. (Courtesy) Georgia must be bolder than the Texas original. Currently, bills like HB 1 struggle because they lack technical specificity and the specific language required to meet gun owners where they are. Furthermore, a $500 fine is a mere clerical fee. To protect the potential of our valedictorians, a first-offense penalty for gross negligence must reflect the gravity of the risk. Responsibility shouldn’t be affordable. Justice for our community is not found in a single prison cell; it is found in the integration of these layers. We need the software of HB 268, the hardware of HB 1023, and a clear, high-stakes storage law that ensures the “equation of responsibility” is complete. As District Attorney Brad Smith stated after the verdict, we have a “God-given duty” to protect our children that transcends any legal debate. If people from all backgrounds and beliefs in Barrow County can find common ground in the interest of protecting our future, our legislators have no excuse.

Let Georgia take the lead in ensuring our children are defined by their academic excellence, not by their survival. It is time we have the difficult conversations for the betterment of our future; the children — because they deserve better. Let Georgia take the lead in ensuring our children are defined by their academic excellence, not by their survival. It is time we have the difficult conversations for the betterment of our future; the children — because they deserve better. District Attorney Brad Smith speaks to members of the press after a jury convicted Colin Gray of second-degree murder and more than two dozen other charges at Barrow County Courthouse in Winder, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) A message to my community To my neighbors in Barrow County: I know the anxiety and shared lived experiences that we all remember on that tragic day. I want you to know that I am fighting for the world where my sister, your children and my future children can pursue their dreams without looking at the door every time it opens so this never happens again. Responsibility is not a partisan word. It is the bridge we build so that no other family has to stand where mine and so many others have stood. We are “Apalachee Strong” not just because we survived, but because we have the courage and the resilience to finish the equation. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC Let us be protectors like Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall. Let us love like Mason Schermerhorn. Let us be brave and be a hero like Christian Angulo.