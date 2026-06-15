Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? The city making its World Cup case.
Atlanta has long been known as the capital of the South and the hip-hop capital of the world. Now, the city is chasing another title: Soccer Capital of the United States. AJC producer Jaide Garcia explores Atlanta's soccer history, culture and growing influence on the sport as the city makes its case to become the heartbeat of American soccer ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credits: US SOCCER, Men in Blazers, Discover Atlanta
Why the South can’t agree on its own history
Credits: AJC | Bojangles | Bravo | Getty Images | Kay Ivey for Governor | Prelinger Archives | South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism
A poet’s tribute reflects an Atlanta ready to welcome the world
Atlanta gears up for the World Cup as poet Chris Fontes captures the city’s soul, energy, and voice proving it’s more than a host, it’s a movement.
Georgia clinics offer unproven treatments with little oversight
Credits: AJC|Getty|FDA|Regenhaus Med.|Harvard Univ.|Harvard Med.|PR Newswire|Asher Press|Prog. Med. Ctr./FB|prevcentivemedicine;fayemac91xo;various/TikTok
Should trains run on the Atlanta Beltline? Residents speak out.
The future of Beltline rail is dividing the city as Atlantans weigh whether trains belong alongside one of its most popular destinations.