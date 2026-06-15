Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? The city making its World Cup case.

Atlanta has long been known as the capital of the South and the hip-hop capital of the world. Now, the city is chasing another title: Soccer Capital of the United States. AJC producer Jaide Garcia explores Atlanta's soccer history, culture and growing influence on the sport as the city makes its case to become the heartbeat of American soccer ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credits: US SOCCER, Men in Blazers, Discover Atlanta

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