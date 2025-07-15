Why Atlanta became a pro wrestling hot spot
Atlanta has long been a powerhouse in professional wrestling. From the days of Georgia Championship Wrestling on television to today’s thriving independent scene, the city helped shape the industry. So how did Atlanta become a wrestling hotbed? From influential promoters and the South’s storytelling tradition to Deep South Wrestling’s role training future stars, wrestlers share why the region remains a major hub and the real physical toll behind the entertainment that keeps fans coming back. Credits: Georgia Championship Wrestling | World Championship Wrestling | National Wrestling Alliance | Championship Wrestling from Florida | Turner Network Television | Deep South Wrestling | World Wrestling Entertainment | Getty | CNN
Revisiting W.E.B. Du Bois’ vision through modern Atlanta data
Credits: Natrice Miller / AJC | University of Massachusetts Amherst | H. C. White Co-Archive Photos / Getty Images
Eva Marcille on revisiting 'America’s Next Top Model' in new Netflix docuseries
Credits: AJC | "Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model"/Netflix | "America’s Next Top Model"/UPN | Miguel Martinez/AJC | Getty Images
How the AJC picks the best-dressed lawmakers under the Gold Dome
Every year, Georgia lawmakers hope to land on Maya's Best-Dressed list. Credits: Alyssa Pointer, Hyosub Shin, Arvin Temkar, Natrice Miller/AJC
A world record attempt turns into a MARTA reality check
Three men raced all 38 MARTA stations chasing a Guinness record. Credits & Sources: AJC | Joabe Barbosa | Sara Gregory/AJC