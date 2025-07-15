Why Atlanta became a pro wrestling hot spot

Atlanta has long been a powerhouse in professional wrestling. From the days of Georgia Championship Wrestling on television to today’s thriving independent scene, the city helped shape the industry. So how did Atlanta become a wrestling hotbed? From influential promoters and the South’s storytelling tradition to Deep South Wrestling’s role training future stars, wrestlers share why the region remains a major hub and the real physical toll behind the entertainment that keeps fans coming back. Credits: Georgia Championship Wrestling | World Championship Wrestling | National Wrestling Alliance | Championship Wrestling from Florida | Turner Network Television | Deep South Wrestling | World Wrestling Entertainment | Getty | CNN

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