Ossoff confronts Gabbard in tense exchange over Iran threat level
During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Sen. Jon Ossoff questioned Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard over whether Iran posed an imminent nuclear threat ahead of the current conflict. Ossoff challenged Gabbard’s statements that country’s enrichment program had been “obliterated,” pushing her on contradictions between intelligence assessments and White House messaging. The back and forth grew heated as Gabbard declined to directly answer if Iran was a threat. The exchange highlights deepening scrutiny over how the administration justified its actions. Credits: U.S. Senate
Why Atlanta became a pro wrestling hot spot
Credits: GA Championship Wrestling | WCW| NWA | Championship Wrestling from FL | TNT | Deep South Wrestling | WWE | Getty | CNN
Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, left untouched in South Georgia for nearly a decade
Inside the private jet once owned by Jeffrey Epstein, known as the "Lolita Express" Credits: Department of Justice | airport-data.com
The Southern vampire lore behind Oscars favorite 'Sinners'
Credits: AJC|AP|“Sinners”©Warner Bros.|“Interview with the Vampire”©WB/AMC|“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”©Fox|“True Blood”©HBO|Marcie LaCerte|Getty|BNF|HNOC
How civil rights icon Andrew Young found his calling in a lifetime of service
Civil rights icon and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young reflects on his path to ministry, working alongside Martin Luther King Jr., and stepping into politics.