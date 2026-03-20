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Ossoff confronts Gabbard in tense exchange over Iran threat level

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Sen. Jon Ossoff questioned Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard over whether Iran posed an imminent nuclear threat ahead of the current conflict. Ossoff challenged Gabbard’s statements that country’s enrichment program had been “obliterated,” pushing her on contradictions between intelligence assessments and White House messaging. The back and forth grew heated as Gabbard declined to directly answer if Iran was a threat. The exchange highlights deepening scrutiny over how the administration justified its actions. Credits: U.S. Senate

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