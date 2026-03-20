Legislature Brian Kemp says he will suspend Georgia’s gas tax amid surging prices Motorists could save up to $200 million a month. Gas prices at a Quiktrip gas station on Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee last week. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Gov. Brian Kemp will approve a 60-day suspension of Georgia’s gas tax Friday, making the Republican-led state among the first to respond to surging fuel prices after the Trump administration’s military strikes on Iran. The suspension will save drivers 33 cents per gallon on gas and 37 cents per gallon on diesel — costing the state up to $200 million a month. Georgia has billions of dollars in reserve it can use to cover the lost revenue.

The Georgia Senate approved the measure unanimously Thursday, one day after the House of Representatives passed it by an overwhelming margin. “This is great news for all Georgians, and I look forward to signing this tomorrow!” Kemp posted on social media Thursday afternoon. The quick action on the bill underscores the political sensitivity of gas prices, which have risen nearly 40% amid the U.S. war with Iran. “Hopefully this (conflict) will be resolved,” Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, told senators Thursday. “But, in the meantime, we’re going to do what we can to help our citizens of Georgia have the lowest costs possible.”

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia was $3.77 a gallon on Thursday — up 39% from a month ago, according to AAA.