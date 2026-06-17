Where does the South actually begin?

What makes a place “Southern?” Is it geography, like the Mason-Dixon Line? A mindset? Or something else entirely? The AJC's Koralie Barrau explores the culture, contradictions and identity of the American South, from sweet tea and accents to the booming population and evolving diversity. As the fastest-growing region in the country, the South is both pain and pride, tradition and transformation. So, where does the South really begin, and who gets to decide? Watch the full Southern identity episode of "Curiosities of the South" now on the AJC YouTube channel — and subscribe for more in-depth stories shaping the region. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes

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