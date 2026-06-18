Southern hospitality has a dark past. Here’s how it rebranded itself.
“All y’all,” “I’m fixin’ to,” and “bless your heart.” Southern hospitality feels timeless, but its origins tell a different story. Once a performance rooted in plantation politics to project happiness and mask inequality, Southern charm has transformed over centuries. Today, it’s less about appearances and more about being genuinely welcoming, whether its through music, culture or everyday life. The AJC’s Koralie Barrau explores whether this tradition remains uniquely Southern or if it's become something bigger. Watch the full Southern identity episode of "Curiosities of the South" now on the AJC YouTube channel — and subscribe for more in-depth stories shaping the region. Credits: AJC | Getty | Food Network | Prelinger Archives | Iowa State Teachers' College | Ludacris/YouTube | South Carolina Office of Tourism | Bravo | Coronet Instructional Films | The Little Colonel | Simmel-Meservey | Southern Living Magazine | New York Tribune | Library of Congress | The Southern Hospitality Myth: Ethics, Politics, Race, and American Memory by Anthony Szczesiul
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