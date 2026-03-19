Politics Members of Congress celebrate bringing earmarks back to Georgia Georgia’s congressional delegation has inserted millions for state’s harbors, job training and other projects in federal spending plan. In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with City Hall in the background. Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter celebrated the $4.2 million he obtained in a funding bill to complete a Riverwalk restoration project adjacent to the Savannah Convention Center. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

WASHINGTON — Congress has yet to complete its annual task of funding government agencies, prompting a monthlong partial shutdown of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. So far, Congress has passed 11 appropriation bills to fund the rest of the federal government, and members of Georgia’s congressional delegation have carved out tens of millions in those bills to pay for projects in their home districts. Known as “earmarks,” the carveouts range from funding for universities to major construction projects to smaller items like new sidewalks.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter earlier this year celebrated the $4.2 million he obtained in a funding bill to complete a Riverwalk restoration project adjacent to the Savannah Convention Center, saying the money will help fortify the sea wall to ensure the city remains a tourist destination. “With this funding, the Riverwalk Renovation Project will create a welcoming, first-class campus that will create jobs and benefit residents and tourists alike,” Carter, R-St. Simons Island, said in a statement. RELATED Lawmakers race to suspend Georgia gas tax as prices spike The annual earmarks process creates strange bedfellows. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Nikema Williams, who he helped oust as chairperson of the Democratic Party of Georgia, teamed up on several requests, including $300,000 for a job training and career center for Georgians returning from incarceration. The two biggest earmarks this year for Georgia are supported by Ossoff and Carter, who is vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Ossoff in November. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock joined them in the requests that resulted in $48.9 million for the operation and maintenance of Savannah Harbor and another $17.9 million for the Brunswick Harbor.

RELATED Warnock, Ossoff back housing bill to limit investor-owned houses Most members of Georgia’s delegation from both sides of the aisle were successful in landing earmarks for their districts, including freshman Republican Rep. Brian Jack, whose projects include $1.98 million to help the City of Hope Cancer Center in Newnan purchase an AI-powered cancer detection system.