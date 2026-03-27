Business Tyler Perry donates $250,000 in gift cards to Atlanta TSA workers This is not the first time the mogul has helped families impacted by a government shutdown. Portrait of Tyler Perry at Tyler Perry Studios. His team provided $250,000 in Visa gift cards to TSA workers. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2019)

By Savannah Sicurella 15 minutes ago Share

Tyler Perry donated $250,000 in Visa gift cards to Transportation Security Administration workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, a representative for the Atlanta media mogul confirmed. Perry’s team provided the gift cards to a TSA leader to distribute to individual agents, his representative said, and worked alongside the agency to ensure the gifts would be permitted.

TSA officers have been working for six weeks without pay because of a partial government shutdown. RELATED How to help TSA officers While TSA’s own guidance has advised donations of merchant-specific gift cards in place of credit card gift cards, Perry’s team appeared to have found a workaround. Efforts to confirm the gift with the TSA and union officials were unsuccessful by deadline. A TSA officer checks a travelers identification at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown. Friday, March 27, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Perry tried to give cash in person yesterday, his representative confirmed. When he learned that it wasn’t allowed, he worked with TSA to find another solution.