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Inside the AJC's ultimate biscuit taste test

The search for Atlanta’s best biscuit isn’t just opinion; it’s tested. AJC Dining's Monti Carlo led a blind taste test of six biscuits from restaurants across Atlanta, all inside the Perimeter. No butter, no toppings, just the biscuits themselves, judged on flavor, texture and structure.

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AJC | 37 minutes ago
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Inside the AJC's ultimate biscuit taste test

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