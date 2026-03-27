Business TSA pay could be coming, but not quickly. How to help in the meantime. It could take time for TSA officers to receive their back pay, even if Congress grants final approval to a funding package Friday. Lines were already reaching outside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday morning amid the ongoing partial government shutdown. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

After last fall’s government shutdown it took about a week for Atlanta Transportation Security Administration officers to receive back pay for their more than 40 days of unpaid work, said George Borek, a union official representing Atlanta workers. This time around it might also take that long, union officials said.

During a session that stretched into the early morning hours Friday, the U.S. Senate unanimously signed off on legislation that could end the partial government shutdown and ensure airport security workers are paid. This after President Donald Trump hours earlier had said he would sign an emergency order to pay TSA. The Senate plan would fund all Department of Homeland Security agencies except those tied to immigration enforcement. It now goes to the House, where as of about noon Friday its fate remains unclear, as some Republicans have pushed to add immigration enforcement funding back in. But even if a deal succeeds, it’s unclear how soon it could improve the situation at some of the nation’s busiest airports. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is expecting another busy weekend, with more than 150,000 people combined expected to pass through security checkpoints Saturday and Sunday.

A TSA officer waits for the next traveler at her identification checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday. Even if Congress agrees on a deal to pay workers, it could take weeks before they see back pay. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Borek estimated that if the House approves a deal Friday, “I wouldn’t be surprised if by next Friday we should be getting paid. I don’t think they would make us wait two weeks. The intent is to get everyone back.” However, some TSA officers last fall waited as long as 14 to 30 days to receive complete back pay given where things were in the pay cycle, Johnny Jones, an American Federation of Government Employees official based in Texas, told reporters earlier this week. Essential Department of Homeland Security workers, including TSA officers and U.S. Coast Guard and FEMA employees, have been working without pay for six weeks. People standing in long security lines in Atlanta on Friday said they felt it has all been unnecessary. “It’s just politics,” said New Yorker Richard Nix, who was headed back to the Big Apple after a business trip in Atlanta. He said he felt like TSA workers have been used as “bait,” creating unneeded hardship for their families.

“We go through this every year, and both sides are to blame and play this game,” he said. Suwanee resident Stanley Smith said he felt there would be an impact at the polls. “I think they’re playing politics with a lot of people’s lives, and they need to realize that they’re not representing their constituents,” Stanley said of Congress. “They’re representing their own personal interests. They’re impacting a lot of people who are willing to change the landscape of who’s representing things.” TSA officials have said some officers are sleeping in their cars and selling blood and plasma to make ends meet. Even if they soon get back pay, those wages won’t cover expenses incurred when workers couldn’t pay their bills or rent, such as late fees, officials said.

Kevin Campbell (right) brought gift cards for Clear manager Byran McCray to give to struggling TSA workers Friday (Ben Hendren for the AJC) How to help There has been “enormous interest” from passengers trying to help Atlanta’s TSA officers through donations, the Atlanta airport’s general manager, Ricky Smith, told the AJC. But passengers cannot just hand individual officers cash. People can, however, donate “food, non-alcoholic beverages and store or merchant specific gift cards (gas, grocery store, restaurant, etc.),” TSA said on social media during the government shutdown in October. The agency recommends trying to find a TSA management employee at a checkpoint — or trying to reach TSA through the Atlanta airport’s main phone line — to facilitate the gifts.

RELATED How to help TSA officers Kevin Campbell arrived early for his flight out of Atlanta on Friday to try to do just that. The Waleska resident was determined to thank TSA officers for their service without pay as he prepared to fly to a charity event in Orlando. “To me, it’s disgraceful,” he said. “It’s disgusting people aren’t getting paid. It’s nothing more than egos. … It’s the TSA folks who are getting hurt.” Campbell brought along eight $20 Circle K convenience store gift cards and waited about 30 minutes at a Clear office until an employee came to accept them on behalf of TSA. Long lines continue to plague morning travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

‘Collateral damage’ On Friday there was some cautious optimism and a “difference in some officers” among Atlanta’s TSA ranks with the news of a possible impending deal, Borek said. “We’re a step in the right direction.” Ultimately, Borek said he’s watching to see what the long-term “collateral damage is” within Atlanta’s TSA ranks. Even if back pay comes through, officers forced to find work elsewhere during the shutdown might choose to stick with that other job. This shutdown is also not likely to help in the agency’s effort to recruit new officers or retain existing ones. Nationally, TSA officials have said the agency has already lost nearly 500 officers during this shutdown.