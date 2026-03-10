How civil rights icon Andrew Young found his calling in a lifetime of service

Andrew Young says callings often find us long before we understand them. In this interview with AJC publisher Andrew Morse, the civil rights icon and former Atlanta mayor reflects on how he never planned to become a minister, work alongside Martin Luther King Jr. or step into politics, but answered each calling as it came. Looking back, he says what once felt accidental now feels like a series of miracles that shaped his life in civil rights and civic leadership.

1:23