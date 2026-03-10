How civil rights icon Andrew Young found his calling in a lifetime of service
Andrew Young says callings often find us long before we understand them. In this interview with AJC publisher Andrew Morse, the civil rights icon and former Atlanta mayor reflects on how he never planned to become a minister, work alongside Martin Luther King Jr. or step into politics, but answered each calling as it came. Looking back, he says what once felt accidental now feels like a series of miracles that shaped his life in civil rights and civic leadership.
A world record attempt turns into a MARTA reality check
Three men raced all 38 MARTA stations chasing a Guinness record. Credits & Sources: AJC | Joabe Barbosa | Sara Gregory/AJC
McBath presses Noem on treatment of Georgia amputee in ICE detention
Rep. Lucy McBath questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over the reported treatment of a Georgia man who has been in ICE custody. Credits: AJC | AP
Atlanta’s first wind phone finds a permanent home at Oakland Cemetery
A wind phone has no dial tone but lets you grieve. Created in 2010, Atlanta’s first sits at Oakland Cemetery, offering a quiet, healing space.
'I could have done more': Emotional testimony from father of Apalachee shooting suspect
Testimony continued in the trial of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect's father. Credit: AP